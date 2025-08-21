 Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Sadbhavana Diwas On Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPanvel Municipal Corporation Observes Sadbhavana Diwas On Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary

Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Sadbhavana Diwas On Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary

On the occasion, municipal officers, employees, and political representatives gathered at the civic headquarters to take the Sadbhavana pledge

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 06:02 AM IST
article-image

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) observed Sadbhavana Diwas on Wednesday to mark the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On the occasion, municipal officers, employees, and political representatives gathered at the civic headquarters to take the Sadbhavana pledge. The oath highlighted the importance of maintaining emotional unity and harmony beyond barriers of caste, creed, religion, region, or language, and resolving conflicts through constitutional means rather than violence.

Read Also
Panvel News: Residents And Political Parties Launch Mass Protest Over Property Tax Grievances...
article-image

The pledge was administered by Transport Manager Kailas Gawde and Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Raju Patodkar. Municipal Secretary Akshay Kadam, along with several officials, staff members, and party representatives, were also present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report

Mumbai SHRC Raps BMC Over Lack Of Safety Gear For Sanitation Workers, Seeks Report

Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla

Mumbai Flood Woes Persist Despite BMC Mitigation Measures; Rail Services Hit Near Sion-Kurla

NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership

NCP’s Mumbai Civic Poll Strategy Intensifies Under Nawab Malik’s Leadership

'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate

'Maharashtra’s New Sports Policy To Reflect Athletes’ Expectations': Minister Kokate

Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA

Mumbai ANC Busts Family-Linked MD Racket; First Case Under Amended MCOCA