Panvel Municipal Corporation Observes Sadbhavana Diwas On Rajiv Gandhi’s Birth Anniversary

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) observed Sadbhavana Diwas on Wednesday to mark the 81st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

On the occasion, municipal officers, employees, and political representatives gathered at the civic headquarters to take the Sadbhavana pledge. The oath highlighted the importance of maintaining emotional unity and harmony beyond barriers of caste, creed, religion, region, or language, and resolving conflicts through constitutional means rather than violence.

The pledge was administered by Transport Manager Kailas Gawde and Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Raju Patodkar. Municipal Secretary Akshay Kadam, along with several officials, staff members, and party representatives, were also present.