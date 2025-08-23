Maharashtra Politics: BJP Targets Prithviraj Chavan’s Family Over Alleged Multiple Voter Registrations In Karad

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan | ANI

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Election Commission and the BJP-led Union government of “vote theft,” the Maharashtra BJP has launched a counteroffensive against the Congress.

BJP MLA from Karad South, Atul Bhosale, who defeated former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan in the last Assembly elections, alleged that Chavan’s nephew Indrajit Chavan was registered at three different locations in Karad and that votes were cast under these names.

Allegations Against Chavan’s Household

BJP leaders further claimed that Indrajit’s wife, mother, and son also had multiple entries in the voter list.

Bhosale’s supporters alleged that another nephew, Rahul Chavan, along with his family members, had also registered multiple times. They accused Chavan’s family of changing ages while re-enrolling names and claimed that as many as nine members of the former chief minister’s household had duplicate or triplicate entries in the electoral rolls.

Chavan Accused of Benefiting From Irregularities

The BJP alleged that Prithviraj Chavan, who currently chairs the Congress committee on bogus voting, had himself benefited from such irregularities in earlier elections.

Karad South BJP leaders pointed to Chavan’s residence in Patan Colony, claiming that 15 voters were registered at the address, many of whom allegedly do not live there.

Fadnavis, Congress, and NCP React

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to the allegations, said: “Atul Bhosale’s revelations have made it clear who the real vote thief is. Rahul Gandhi must now answer this.”

In response, Congress MLA Nana Patole questioned why the Chief Minister was “defending the Election Commission” instead of ensuring fair practices.

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil remarked: “From the Chief Minister’s statement, it seems he has accepted that bogus enrolment exists. Instead of shielding the ECI, he should join us in holding it accountable.”