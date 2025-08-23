Panvel Civic Body Issues Eco-Friendly Guidelines For Ganeshotsav 2025 | Pinterest (Representational Image)

With Ganeshotsav around the corner, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly and sustainable manner. To minimize environmental impact, the civic body has issued a seven-point guideline for households and public mandals.

Eco-Friendly Idols and Decorations

PMC has advised devotees to opt for natural clay idols (shadu or red clay), preferably crafted by children at home to promote eco-awareness. Idols should only be painted with natural, non-toxic colours. Decorations should be made using cloth, paper, or flowers, avoiding plastic and other non-biodegradable materials.

Green Sound Practices

The civic body urged citizens to use traditional instruments during prayers and ensure that music and sound levels remain low throughout the celebrations, balancing festivity with consideration for the environment and community well-being.

Safe Immersion and Disposal

To prevent water pollution, households are encouraged to conduct idol immersion at home in large containers filled with clean water and natural substances. All ritual offerings (nirmalya) should be disposed of in designated nirmalya kalash using paper bags.

Competitions and Artificial Tanks

PMC has also introduced Eco-Friendly Ganpati Competitions for both households and public mandals. In addition, the civic body will set up designated artificial immersion tanks across Panvel for safe and sustainable idol immersion.

Focus on Awareness and Sustainability

Officials said the initiative aims to promote eco-awareness and ensure that this year’s Ganesh festival is celebrated in a safe, eco-conscious, and sustainable manner, while preserving cultural traditions.