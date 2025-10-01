Mumbai: Dharavi Students To Meet Robotic Elephant 'Ely' On Special School Visit |

Students in Dharavi are set for an unusual encounter this Friday, when a life-like mechanical elephant named Ely will arrive at two schools. Unlike any regular classroom guest, Ely is an animatronic elephant that looks, moves, and even feels like a real one, reported Loksatta. With fluttering ears, blinking eyes, a swaying trunk, and skin that responds to touch, the mechanical creature promises to leave students both amazed and informed.

From America to Dharavi

Ely, built in the United States, is currently on an Asia tour and has now reached India. The initiative is being supported by the Rotary Club and PETA India, who are using Ely to promote awareness about animal welfare. In Dharavi, she will visit Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vidyalaya and Chhatrapati Shivaji Raje Vidyalaya, both run by the Mahatma Phule Education Trust. According to the trust’s president, former MLA Baburao Mane, students and teachers have already begun preparing for the grand welcome.

A Lesson in Compassion

The six-foot-tall robotic elephant has been created to spark conversations about protecting animals and discouraging their exploitation. For decades, elephants in India were used in circuses, temples, and festivals, where they often faced neglect or mistreatment. In recent years, following awareness campaigns and stricter laws, elephants have gradually disappeared from such settings and are now largely found only in the wild. Through Ely’s visit, children will learn the importance of respecting elephants and maintaining safe distance from them in their natural habitats.

A Half-hour Experience

During her visit, Ely will interact with students for about 30 minutes. Children will be allowed to touch her and see how her body responds, closely resembling a real elephant’s movements. The interactive demonstration is designed not just for entertainment but also to build empathy. As PETA India explained, the goal is to show future generations that elephants should never be used for human entertainment or labour.

A Celebrity Connection

Adding a special touch to Ely’s presence is actress Dia Mirza, who serves as the ambassador of the initiative. Ely 'speaks' in Mirza’s voice, further capturing the children’s imagination and driving home the message of kindness towards animals.

With Ely’s arrival, Dharavi’s students will not only witness cutting-edge animatronic technology but also carry home an important lesson about compassion and conservation.