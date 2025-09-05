Dharavi Redevelopment Project: 65% Residents Of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar Found Eligible For Housing Benefits In Second Draft Annexure-II

Dharavi Redevelopment Project | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP) has published its second Draft Annexure-II, bringing encouraging news for residents of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar.

65% Residential Structures Eligible

Out of 507 residential structures, 332 structures, which is about 65% residents have been found eligible for housing benefits under the redevelopment project. In total, 546 structures were covered in the second draft Annexure-II list, of which 39 are public utilities. Excluding these, the actual count of residential units is 507.

In-Situ and Outside Dharavi Allotments

As per the Draft Annexure-II list, 201 families have qualified for in-situ rehabilitation within Dharavi, and 131 tenement holders will receive accommodation outside Dharavi, at Navbharat new townships.

Ineligible Families Can Appeal

Only 35 tenement holders have so far been marked ineligible due to lack of necessary documents. However, they can still present their case before the Competent Authority (CA) before the final Annexure-II is published. Even later, they can appeal through the four-tier grievance redressal mechanism created under the DRP and GoM’s independent system of audience and redressal, according to a DRP press release.

Public Utilities Under Verification

Meanwhile, there other 179 structures, which include public utilities like public toilets (36), religious structures (2) and amenity structure (1), where verification from agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) and BEST is still ongoing and this list will get updated as soon as these records are cleared.

Eligibility Criteria for Rehabilitation

As per the tender conditions, all residential, commercial, and industrial structures built before January 1, 2000, are eligible for in-situ rehabilitation within Dharavi. Residential tenement holders will receive 350 sq ft homes, which is 17% larger than what is offered under any other slum rehabilitation schemes in Mumbai.

Commercial and Mixed-Use Owners

Commercial and mixed-use owners will get up to 225 sqft free, with additional space available at government-determined construction rates on a telescopic reduction basis.

Housing Benefits for Post-2000 Structures

For ground-floor structures built between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, tenement holders will be entitled to 300 sqft homes outside Dharavi at a subsidised cost of ₹2.5 lakh.

Hire-Purchase Scheme for Later Constructions

Those living in upper-floor structures and all ground floor units built after January 1, 2011, but before November 15, 2022, will get 300 sq ft homes outside Dharavi under the hire-purchase scheme.

Also Watch:

These beneficiaries will become homeowners after paying rent for 12 years, with the option of clearing the full amount anytime to secure ownership of their dream homes.

Another Step Towards Secure Housing

The publication of the second Draft Annexure-II marks another step forward in ensuring that Dharavikars receive the dignity of secure housing under the redevelopment project, the press release added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/