 PM Kisan 21st Installment Approaching, But Will All Farmers Receive ₹2000 Before Diwali? Find Out Here
The 21st installment of PM Kisan, Rs 2000, may be credited to farmers’ accounts before Diwali 2025. Farmers must complete e-KYC and link Aadhaar to avoid delays in payment.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, October 17, 2025, 03:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Good news is on the horizon for millions of farmers across India. The 21st installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme, which offers Rs 2000 to farmers, is expected to be credited soon. According to media reports, the government may transfer this amount before Diwali, giving farmers a timely financial boost during the festive season. Although no official date has been announced, experts predict the installment could be released by October 20, 2025.

Early Payment to Flood-Hit Farmers in Some States

Recently, around 27 lakh farmers from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already received their Rs 2000 installment. This advance payment was made as relief after recent floods affected these states. Now, farmers in other states are eagerly waiting for their share of the 21st installment, hoping it arrives before Diwali.

Why Some Farmers Might Miss the Payment

Farmers who have not completed their e-KYC process may face delays or miss the payment altogether. The government has clearly stated that payments will not be processed without updated e-KYC details. Additionally, incorrect bank details, unlinked Aadhaar cards, or closed bank accounts can prevent the transfer of funds. Farmers are advised to verify their information to ensure smooth payment.

How to Check If You Are Eligible

Farmers can easily check their names on the beneficiary list by visiting the official PM Kisan website. By selecting their state, district, block, and village, they can see if their name appears, indicating eligibility for the upcoming installment.

What is PM Kisan Yojana?

PM Kisan Yojana provides Rs 6000 annually to small and marginal farmers, paid in three equal installments of Rs 2000 each. Launched in February 2019, the scheme has already distributed 20 installments. The government urges farmers to keep their details updated to receive funds without delay.

Note: Keep an eye on pmkisan.gov.in and SMS alerts for the latest updates on the 21st installment.

