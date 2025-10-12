PM Kisan Yojana: Government Releases ₹42,000 Crore For Farmers, But When Will The 21st Installment Of ₹2,000 Be Credited? Check Full Details Here

The 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to be released soon. | Image by Grok |

New Delhi: Farmers across India are eagerly waiting for the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, but for some, the wait is already over. Farmers in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh have received their payments earlier than expected.



The central government decided to release the funds in advance to help farmers in these regions who suffered losses due to heavy rains, floods, and landslides.

PM Modi Launched Rs 42,000 Crore Agriculture Projects

On October 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and inaugurated several agriculture-related schemes and projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore.



These include the Pradhanmantri Dhan-Dhanya Krishi Yojana and the Mission for Self-Reliance in Pulses, which together involve a combined investment of Rs 35,440 crore.



These initiatives aim to boost agricultural productivity and improve farmers’ incomes across the country.

When Will Farmers Receive the 21st PM Kisan Payment?

Even though the government has not yet announced an official release date, reports suggest that the 21st installment may be transferred to farmers’ accounts before Diwali, likely by October 20, 2025.



Last year, the 18th installment was released on October 5, while the 15th installment came on November 15. Based on past schedules, the next payment should have already arrived, but except for four states, others are still waiting.

Who Will Not Receive the Rs 2,000 Payment

Farmers who have not completed e-KYC, or whose Aadhaar is not linked with their bank account, may not get the installment.



Payments can also fail if the bank details, IFSC code, or personal information are incorrect. Only farmers with verified records and linked accounts will receive the Diwali benefit.

How to Check If Your Name Is on the Beneficiary List

To check your status under the PM Kisan Yojana:

- Visit the official website — pmkisan.gov.in

- Go to the “Farmer Corner” section and click “Beneficiary List”

- Select your State, District, Block, and Village

- Click “Get Report” to see if your name appears in the list

If your name is not listed, the payment will not be credited to your account.