₹2,000 PM Kisan 21st Installment Coming Soon, Will You Get Paid Before Diwali Or Be Left Out? Check Details Here

Farmers Waiting for the 21st PM Kisan Installment Before Diwali. | Image generated by Grok. |

New Delhi: Millions of farmers across India are waiting for the 21st installment of Rs 2,000 under the PM Kisan Yojana, especially as the festival of Diwali approaches. This scheme gives farmers Rs 6,000 per year in three parts of Rs 2,000 each. While some farmers have already received the money, many are still waiting for the funds to reach their bank accounts.

Why Some Farmers Got the Money Early

The central government has already sent the money to around 27 lakh farmers in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These farmers got the installment earlier than others because their areas were affected by recent floods, and the payment was sent as relief support.

For the rest of the country, it is expected that the 21st installment may be released by the last week of October, just in time for Diwali. However, the government has not yet officially announced the release date.

How to Know If You Will Get the Rs 2,000

To get the next payment, your name must be on the PM Kisan Beneficiary List. If your name is not there, the Rs 2,000 will not come to your account. You can check the list easily by visiting the official website pmkisan.gov.in. You will need to enter your state, district, block, and village to see the list.

What Can Stop Your Payment?

Many farmers miss their installment because of simple issues like incomplete e-KYC or wrong bank details. To receive the money, your e-KYC must be complete, your bank account must be active, and your Aadhaar must be linked correctly.

You can complete your e-KYC online using OTP or go to the nearest CSC center for biometric KYC. Also, make sure your farmer registration and land documents are fully updated.

Update Now to Get Rs 2,000 Before Diwali

The Rs 2,000 installment will help farmers manage their farming expenses and Diwali spending. But remember, only those who are fully verified and listed as beneficiaries will get the payment. So, check your name, update your details, and complete your KYC — only then can you expect the money in your bank before Diwali.