 SpiceJet Launches Special Non-Stop Flights To Ayodhya For Diwali, But Will You Be Able To Book In Time From Your City?
SpiceJet has started special Diwali flights to Ayodhya from major cities like Delhi and Bengaluru starting October 8, making travel easier for Ram Temple visitors during the festive season.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
SpiceJet Starts Direct Flights to Ayodhya for Diwali | SpiceJet File Image |

New Delhi: SpiceJet has launched special non-stop flights to Ayodhya from four major cities — Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad — just in time for Diwali celebrations. These daily flights will begin in a phased manner from October 8, giving pilgrims and tourists easier access to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi during the festive season.

The airline said this move will help more people visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya around Diwali, which will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

Mumbai–Ayodhya Flight Also on the Cards

SpiceJet also said that it is considering launching flights from Mumbai to Ayodhya to improve travel during the festive and winter season. While not yet confirmed, this could be good news for travellers in western India planning a trip to Ayodhya during Diwali.

The airline wants to make festive travel more affordable, direct, and stress-free, especially for devotees looking to celebrate Diwali in Lord Ram’s birthplace.

SpiceJet’s Chief Business Officer Debojo Maharshi said, “There could be no better occasion than Diwali to visit Ayodhya. Our new flights will help people travel easily and celebrate the festival in a divine atmosphere.”

Flights to Thailand Also Announced

In another big update, SpiceJet has also launched new international flights to Phuket, Thailand — a popular holiday destination. These daily direct flights will start from Delhi on October 31 and from Mumbai on November 6, 2025.

This makes Phuket the second city in Thailand connected by SpiceJet, after Bangkok. The airline says these flights will give Indian travellers better access to beaches, nightlife, and cultural attractions in Thailand.

Plan Your Diwali Travel Early

With Diwali coming soon, these new flight routes are expected to be in high demand. If you plan to visit Ayodhya during the festival or take a vacation in Thailand, it's best to book early to avoid missing out.

