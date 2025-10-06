 Global Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGlobal Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI

Global Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI

The government on Monday said it will showcase statistical indicators such as GDP, CPI and key labour market statistics at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 -- scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 7-9.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
MoSPI to showcase GDP, CPI, labour market statistics and collaborate with fintechs at Global Fintech Fest 2025 in Mumbai | X - @airnewsalerts

New Delhi, Oct 6: The government on Monday said it will showcase statistical indicators such as GDP, CPI and key labour market statistics at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2025 -- scheduled to be held in Mumbai from October 7-9.

Interactive Displays by MoSPI

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will showcase creative visuals, including infographics, videos, and interactive displays, to engage visitors and effectively communicate the ministry’s initiatives.

Focus on Fintech Synergy

FPJ Shorts
'What A Day &...': VVS Laxman Recalls Mohali Thriller Against Australia, Hails Pragyan Ojha & Ishant Sharma
'What A Day &...': VVS Laxman Recalls Mohali Thriller Against Australia, Hails Pragyan Ojha & Ishant Sharma
Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video
Wholesome! Felix Auger-Aliassime Slips On Court Mid-Match, Gets Help From Ball Kid In Touching Moment At Shanghai Masters; Video
Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO
Bye-Elections 2025: Poll Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies Announced; Check Details - VIDEO
BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12
BSEB Inter Exams 2026: Registration Deadline Extended For Class 12 Students Till October 12

“A dedicated stall and curated events will showcase the evolving landscape of official statistics and the role Fintechs can play to bridge the data gaps,” said the ministry in a statement.

Panel Discussion on Data Collaboration

Fintech thrives on data and the ministry is looking for synergy between industry intelligence and the official statistics, it added.

A panel discussion, being anchored by MoSPI along with prominent industry names will explore how large-scale surveys, such as those conducted by national statistical systems, can be complemented by market data to generate deeper insights into consumer behaviour, enterprise needs, and financial inclusion gaps.

Open Call for Collaborative Growth

It is an open call for the fintechs, policymakers, and researchers to build more resilient models, design inclusive products, and chart a roadmap for evidence-driven growth.

MoSPI Secretary to Participate in Fireside Chat

MoSPI Secretary will participate in fireside chat on October 8.

“Data, when treated as a public good, has the power to unlock new economic potential and drive inclusive growth. The conversation will highlight the role of collaborative data frameworks in ensuring that insights are timely, transparent, and beneficial for all stakeholders in a digital economy,” said the ministry.

Closed Room Session on Digital Data Partnerships

The Secretary will also chair a closed room session with representatives of fintech industry and regulators on statistical infrastructure for a ‘Digital India: Building a Smarter Data Partnership’ with the Fintech Ecosystem.

Strengthening Statistical Infrastructure

The ministry said that robust statistical infrastructure is vital in driving smarter policy and innovation in a digital economy.

Also Watch:

Read Also
India’s GDP Likely To Remain Steady At 6.5% In FY26, Supported By Consumption, Rate Cuts, And...
article-image

The discussion will cover current challenges in real-time granular data flows, opportunities for co-creating trusted data partnerships, and will cover the role of fintechs in strengthening India’s economic mapping and decision-making frameworks.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Global Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI

Global Fintech Fest 2025: Centre To Showcase Key Statistics From GDP To CPI

Gold Price Soars ₹9,700 To Storm Past ₹1.3 Lakh/10 G In Delhi As Rupee Hits Record Low

Gold Price Soars ₹9,700 To Storm Past ₹1.3 Lakh/10 G In Delhi As Rupee Hits Record Low

Rupee Settles At Record Low Of 88.82 Against US Dollar Amid Strong Greenback, Crude Price Surge

Rupee Settles At Record Low Of 88.82 Against US Dollar Amid Strong Greenback, Crude Price Surge

India’s Office Leasing Hits Record 59.6 Million Sq Ft In First Nine Months Of 2025: CBRE

India’s Office Leasing Hits Record 59.6 Million Sq Ft In First Nine Months Of 2025: CBRE

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9

PM Modi & UK PM Keir Starmer To Address Global Fintech Fest 2025 In Mumbai On October 9