From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips

The government’s revised GST rates make travel cheaper. Premium flight tickets now attract 18% GST. |

New Delhi: If you are planning a trip with your family, let us tell you that travel can now be cheaper than before. As you know, the government has recently changed the GST rates. After this, GST has been reduced on many things. Travel is also included in this, which means because of the GST rate revision, traveling will now be cheaper than before. Let’s find out more.

Save GST on Flight Bookings

Under the new GST rates, premium air travel has become more expensive than before. Earlier, business, premium economy, or first-class flight tickets had 12 percent GST, which has now increased to 18 percent.

So, if you want to travel on a low budget, you should avoid premium air travel. You should book economy class, where the GST rate is only 5 percent.

