 GST 2.0 Makes Shopping Cheaper, These 5 Credit Cards Will Double Your Joy
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGST 2.0 Makes Shopping Cheaper, These 5 Credit Cards Will Double Your Joy

GST 2.0 Makes Shopping Cheaper, These 5 Credit Cards Will Double Your Joy

With GST rate cuts on many products from September 22, shopping gets cheaper this festive season. Using the right credit card can add instant discounts, cashback, and exciting rewards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 03:48 PM IST
article-image
With GST rate cuts on many products from September 22, shopping gets cheaper this festive season. |

New Delhi: The recent GST Council meeting has brought good news for shoppers. The council has reduced tax rates on several products like ACs, refrigerators, and small cars.

These new rates will be effective from September 22, giving families more savings during the festive shopping season.

How Credit Cards Add More Benefits

While GST cuts make products cheaper, the right credit card can give you extra benefits like instant discounts, cashback, and long-term rewards. This means double savings while shopping.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
Thane Accident: Kalyan-Alephata Bus Crashes Near Murbad After Steering Rod Breaks; Six Injured
Red Sea Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Asia & Middle East
Red Sea Undersea Cable Cuts Disrupt Internet Across Asia & Middle East
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Vixen Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 7, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan Sambad Night Sunday Weekly Draw
Read Also
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
article-image

Best Credit Cards for Festive Offers

1. Cashback SBI Card

5 percent cashback on online spending

1 percent cashback on offline spending

Renewal fee waived if annual spending is Rs 2 lakh

2. Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card

5 percent back in NeuCoins on Tata Neu & partner brands

1.5 percent NeuCoins on non-Tata spending and EMI purchases

1.5 percent NeuCoins on UPI payments (max 500 coins/month)

Read Also
How To Get A Lifetime-Free Credit Card With A 750+ Credit Score
article-image

3. HSBC Cashback Credit Card

10 percent cashback on dining, food delivery, and groceries

1.5 percent unlimited cashback on other spending

Instant EMI cashback at select merchants

10 percent discount on Myntra Luxe (min ₹4,000 spend)

Up to 35 percent off on Samsung products

Up to 25 percent off on flights and hotels

Up to Rs 40,000 off on holiday bookings

4. ICICI Amazon Credit Card

5 percent cashback for Amazon Prime members (on Amazon.in)

3 percent cashback for non-Prime members (on Amazon.in)

2 percent cashback with Amazon Pay partner merchants

1percent cashback on other payments

Discounts: 10 percent on domestic flights, up to 45 percent on hotels, 8% on international flights

5. YES Bank - BankBazaar FinBooster Credit Card

5X reward points on online dining (Rs 200 = 10 points)

3X reward points on groceries & clothing online (Rs 200 = 6 points)

2 points on every Rs 200 retail spending (except fuel)

Up to 20 percent off on Goibibo bookings

25 percent off on EaseMyTrip bookings

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Hits Record Highs, Profit-Taking Likely As Markets Eye Inflation Data & ECB Meet

Gold Hits Record Highs, Profit-Taking Likely As Markets Eye Inflation Data & ECB Meet

GST 2.0 Makes Shopping Cheaper, These 5 Credit Cards Will Double Your Joy

GST 2.0 Makes Shopping Cheaper, These 5 Credit Cards Will Double Your Joy

OYO’s Parent Company Gets A New Name, Will Hotel Bookings Be Affected?

OYO’s Parent Company Gets A New Name, Will Hotel Bookings Be Affected?

Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With...

Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With...

From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips

From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips