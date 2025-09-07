GST 2.0 Makes Shopping Cheaper, These 5 Credit Cards Will Double Your Joy

With GST rate cuts on many products from September 22, shopping gets cheaper this festive season. |

New Delhi: The recent GST Council meeting has brought good news for shoppers. The council has reduced tax rates on several products like ACs, refrigerators, and small cars.

These new rates will be effective from September 22, giving families more savings during the festive shopping season.

How Credit Cards Add More Benefits

While GST cuts make products cheaper, the right credit card can give you extra benefits like instant discounts, cashback, and long-term rewards. This means double savings while shopping.

Best Credit Cards for Festive Offers

1. Cashback SBI Card

5 percent cashback on online spending

1 percent cashback on offline spending

Renewal fee waived if annual spending is Rs 2 lakh

2. Tata Neu HDFC Bank Credit Card

5 percent back in NeuCoins on Tata Neu & partner brands

1.5 percent NeuCoins on non-Tata spending and EMI purchases

1.5 percent NeuCoins on UPI payments (max 500 coins/month)

3. HSBC Cashback Credit Card

10 percent cashback on dining, food delivery, and groceries

1.5 percent unlimited cashback on other spending

Instant EMI cashback at select merchants

10 percent discount on Myntra Luxe (min ₹4,000 spend)

Up to 35 percent off on Samsung products

Up to 25 percent off on flights and hotels

Up to Rs 40,000 off on holiday bookings

4. ICICI Amazon Credit Card

5 percent cashback for Amazon Prime members (on Amazon.in)

3 percent cashback for non-Prime members (on Amazon.in)

2 percent cashback with Amazon Pay partner merchants

1percent cashback on other payments

Discounts: 10 percent on domestic flights, up to 45 percent on hotels, 8% on international flights

5. YES Bank - BankBazaar FinBooster Credit Card

5X reward points on online dining (Rs 200 = 10 points)

3X reward points on groceries & clothing online (Rs 200 = 6 points)

2 points on every Rs 200 retail spending (except fuel)

Up to 20 percent off on Goibibo bookings

25 percent off on EaseMyTrip bookings