 US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

President Trump started the investigations, under the authority of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, to impose tariffs on various categories of goods in efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and punish countries deemed to be taking advantage of the United States.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: A 25 per cent US tariff on medium and heavy-duty trucks and a 10 per cent duty on buses took effect on Saturday, following President Donald Trump's administration's investigation into national security risks from these imports.

“Products subject to tariffs under this proclamation will not be subject to additional or existing sectoral tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper, automobiles and automobile parts, and lumber,” the White House said in a statement. President Trump started the investigations, under the authority of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, to impose tariffs on various categories of goods in efforts to boost domestic manufacturing and punish countries deemed to be taking advantage of the United States.

Read Also
America-China Deal, Trump-Xi Summit Concludes With Major Moves On Fentanyl, Rare Earths, & Trade...
article-image

The move is “vital for America’s military readiness, emergency response capabilities, and critical infrastructure for economic activity,” the White House statement said. Trucks will be exempted from separate "reciprocal" duties setting out rates varying by trading partners. The American Trucking Associations, representing some 37,000 companies, urged in May for the Trump administration to hold off truck tariffs, citing concerns that reduced sales would negatively impact manufacturers, dealers, and motor carriers.

Under the new tariff regime, trucks qualifying for favourable US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) treatment will incur 25 per cent tariffs solely on their non-US content. Additionally, eligible truck parts will enter the US tariff-free until the Commerce Department establishes a process to identify non-US content. A United Overseas Bank analysis found that over 70 per cent of heavy trucks are imported from Mexico, while approximately 20 per cent come from Canada.

FPJ Shorts
'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement
'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement
Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA
Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA
Navi Mumbai: 70-Year-Old NRI From London Arrested For Raping & Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
Navi Mumbai: 70-Year-Old NRI From London Arrested For Raping & Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl
CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Back NDA For Continued Development, Says Bihar Is His Only Family
CM Nitish Kumar Urges Voters To Back NDA For Continued Development, Says Bihar Is His Only Family

Trade pressure has impacted Mexico, with heavy vehicle exports to the U.S. declining nearly 26 per cent year-on-year from January to August. Mexico's economy shrank 0.3 per cent YoY in the third quarter, as the country engaged in discussions with Washington to seek relief from extensive tariffs.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US...

Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US...

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

Central Consumer Protection Authority Imposes ₹8 Lakh Penalty Each On Dikshant & Abhimanu IAS For...

Central Consumer Protection Authority Imposes ₹8 Lakh Penalty Each On Dikshant & Abhimanu IAS For...

Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies Files Updated Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹2,000...

Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies Files Updated Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹2,000...

Adani Defense & Aerospace Awarded The Society Of Indian Defense Manufacturers Champion Award 2025

Adani Defense & Aerospace Awarded The Society Of Indian Defense Manufacturers Champion Award 2025