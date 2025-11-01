 Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessGold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA

Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US Trade Deal With India & China: IBJA

Sentiment turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the 3.75 per cent–4 per cent range, but hinted that the rate cut might be the final one in 2025, which dampened hopes of further near-term easing.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) dipped by Rs 1,649 on a weekly basis till Saturday, due to fading expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts and hopes of US trade deals with India and China. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 4 on a daily basis on Saturday to Rs 1,20,770, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The price move at the weekend was also due to weakness in international bullion prices amid a strong dollar. Bullion has gained 3.9 per cent so far this month, with US gold futures for December delivery trading flat at $4,016.70 per ounce.

Read Also
Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Notorious Burglar From Uttar Pradesh; Gold...
article-image

Sentiment turned cautious after the US Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to the 3.75 per cent–4 per cent range, but hinted that the rate cut might be the final one in 2025, which dampened hopes of further near-term easing.

Markets are now pricing in a 74.8 per cent probability of a 25-basis-point cut from the Fed in December compared with a 91.1 per cent chance a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he had agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping to trim tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming US soybean purchases and keeping rare earths exports flowing.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Hospitalised After Getting EVICTED, Will He Re-Enter The Show?
Bigg Boss 19: Pranit More Hospitalised After Getting EVICTED, Will He Re-Enter The Show?
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025 - Karunya KR-729 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025 - Karunya KR-729 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Domestic Broader Market Ends Higher For Second Consecutive Week Despite Market Volatility Driven By Foreign Investor Selling
Domestic Broader Market Ends Higher For Second Consecutive Week Despite Market Volatility Driven By Foreign Investor Selling
'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement
'A Goodbye But Not The End': Indian Tennis Icon Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement
Read Also
FIR Filed Against NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar For Allegedly Creating Fake Aadhaar Card Of Donald Trump
article-image

Analysts however hinted that some uncertainty remains over the durability of the deal. The yellow metal is up around 50 per cent this year, supported by strong central bank demand. “Elevated risk sentiment continues to offer support to bullion, with key levels seen near Rs 1,18,000 as support and Rs 1,24,000 as resistance.

Markets now await clarity on trade balance discussions between the US-China and US-India, which are likely to set the short-term direction," said Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst - Commodity and Currency, LKP Securities. Until then, gold is expected to remain volatile within the mentioned range, he added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Domestic Broader Market Ends Higher For Second Consecutive Week Despite Market Volatility Driven By...

Domestic Broader Market Ends Higher For Second Consecutive Week Despite Market Volatility Driven By...

Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US...

Gold Fell By ₹1,649 Every Week Due To Fading Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations & Hopes Of US...

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

US Tariff On Medium & Heavy-Duty Trucks & 10% Levy On Buses Takes Effect

Central Consumer Protection Authority Imposes ₹8 Lakh Penalty Each On Dikshant & Abhimanu IAS For...

Central Consumer Protection Authority Imposes ₹8 Lakh Penalty Each On Dikshant & Abhimanu IAS For...

Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies Files Updated Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹2,000...

Logistics Service Provider Shadowfax Technologies Files Updated Papers With SEBI To Raise ₹2,000...