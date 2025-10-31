Maharashtra Crime: Raigad Police Bust Interstate Gang Of Notorious Burglar From Uttar Pradesh; Gold Worth ₹15.5 Lakh Recovered

Raigad Police arrest notorious burglar from Uttar Pradesh; gold worth ₹15.5 lakh recovered in inter-state operation |

Navi Mumbai: The Local Crime Branch (LCB), Raigad, has nabbed a notorious burglar from Uttar Pradesh and busted an interstate gang responsible for a series of daylight house burglaries across Maharashtra.

The gang, known for conducting recces in luxury cars before targeting locked homes, was exposed after a coordinated, months-long operation that spanned Raigad, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Shahnawaz Ikram Qureshi (50), a resident of Sikandrabad in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, who is a hardened criminal with over 20 serious offences registered against him, including two murders, four attempted murders, and multiple cases under the Arms Act.

He was declared absconding by the Uttar Pradesh Police and had previously fired at police officers during encounters. The others arrested have been identified as his wife Hina Shahnawaz Qureshi and Shameem Islam Qureshi, from Mangaon in Raigad district.

Series of Burglaries Across Multiple Districts

Over the past few months, several posh residential areas in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara districts had reported daylight housebreakings. The gang travelled in a white Honda City, breaking open locks of unoccupied homes and fleeing with gold ornaments and cash worth lakhs. Despite multiple attempts, the burglars repeatedly evaded capture, shifting between districts after each strike to mislead investigators.

Crucial Lead and Surveillance Operation in Uttar Pradesh

Following a critical tip-off, the Raigad LCB formed three special teams to track the suspects. Technical analysis of mobile data by Police Constable Amol Hambir revealed that the gang originated from Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Acting on this intelligence, two undercover teams led by Assistant Police Inspectors Bhaskar Jadhav and Mansing Patil were dispatched to UP, where they conducted a month-long covert surveillance operation.

High-Risk Pre-Dawn Arrest

After confirming Qureshi’s presence in Sikandrabad, a joint operation was launched with local police. In a high-risk pre-dawn raid, a team of five senior officers and 40 armed personnel successfully arrested the accused from his residence.

Confession and Deceptive Tactics

During interrogation, Qureshi confessed to committing multiple burglaries in Roha, Pali, Mahad, and Shrivardhan (Raigad); Mandangad and Ratnagiri city (Ratnagiri); and Wai (Satara) districts. However, true to his pattern, he initially refused to cooperate in the recovery of stolen goods — a tactic he has used in previous arrests to delay proceedings.

Manipulative Behaviour and Social Media Fame

Investigations revealed that Qureshi habitually pretended to be ill or self-inflicted injuries after arrest to falsely accuse police and avoid recovery operations. Once released, he boasted about his exploits on social media, where he portrayed himself as a daring criminal. Locals in Sikandrabad even held public processions to celebrate his release, treating him like a folk hero.

Major Recovery and Successful Operation

Despite his manipulative tactics, the Raigad LCB persisted and achieved a major breakthrough, recovering gold ornaments worth Rs 15.5 lakh linked to various housebreakings. Police also recovered 24 bullets that Qureshi had hidden in a forest while fleeing a checkpoint on August 3.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspectors Bhaskar Jadhav and Mansing Patil, and Police Sub-Inspector Avinash Patil, with continuous coordination from senior officers of Raigad Police and support from Uttar Pradesh Police.

Also Watch:

Police Praise Precision and Coordination

“Shahnawaz Qureshi is one of the most cunning and dangerous offenders we’ve dealt with. Despite his violent history, our teams ensured a safe and successful arrest through careful planning and inter-state coordination,” said a senior police officer from Raigad LCB.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/