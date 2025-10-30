Navi Mumbai Crime: Insurance Executive Arrested For Raping, Filming And Blackmailing Women; Wife And Brother Remain Absconding

Panvel Police continue search for absconding wife and brother of arrested insurance executive in serial rape and blackmail case | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: More than 15 days after the arrest of insurance executive Pradip Namdev Narale (36) for allegedly raping, filming, and blackmailing women colleagues, his wife and co-accused Renuka Narale and his brother Pravin, continues to remain absconding.

Pradip Narale, a senior manager with an insurance company based in Andheri East, was arrested on October 11 by the Panvel City Police in connection with multiple sexual assault and extortion cases.

Accused Lured Women Under Pretext Of Work

According to the police, Narale lured several women working in the insurance sector under the pretext of official work, sexually assaulted them, and recorded obscene videos to extort money.

His wife Renuka allegedly assisted him by threatening the victims and seizing their valuables, while his brother Pravin Narale also played a role in the blackmail, said police. Both remain on the run.

Initial Complaint Filed In June, Case Later Transferred

The investigation began after the MIDC Police registered a Zero FIR on June 26, this year, against Pradip and Renuka Narale for raping, filming, and extorting a 32-year-old woman. The case was later transferred to the Andheri Police Station, where Narale was arrested.

According to the FIR, in December 2024, he called the complainant to a hotel in Andheri East for work, offered her a drink laced with sedatives, and after she lost consciousness, took her to a nearby lodge and raped her. He later threatened to release her private videos and allegedly took loans in her name.

Nagpur Victim Alleges Drugging, Assault, And Extortion

In a separate case, a 32-year-old branch manager from Nagpur accused Narale of sexually assaulting her at his Panvel residence after drugging her during a work trip to Mumbai in March 2025. His wife Renuka allegedly helped film the assault and blackmailed the victim, extorting Rs 8.11 lakh from her. When she refused to pay more, Narale allegedly took her to Goa, where he assaulted her again.

Habitual Offender With Multiple Cases Across Maharashtra

Investigations have revealed that Narale is a habitual offender involved in similar cases registered in Pune, Kolhapur, Sangli, Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai, facing charges of rape, extortion, fraud, abetment of suicide, and forgery. The Andheri Police earlier arrested him from Kolhapur, seizing 28 SIM cards and documents related to fraudulent loans taken in victims’ names.

Police Continue Search For Absconding Accused

Speaking about the ongoing probe, Senior Police Inspector Nitin Thakre of Panvel City Police Station said, “Teams have been deployed to trace Renuka Narale, and other accused, efforts are underway to locate them. Further investigations are on to identify other victims and uncover the full extent of the offences.”

Police Appeal For Victims To Come Forward

Police have appealed to other potential victims to come forward without fear, assuring that their identities will be kept confidential as the investigation continues.

