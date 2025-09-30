 Navi Mumbai Crime News: Woman Brutally Stabbed To Death By Husband During Domestic Quarrel In Seawoods
Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 01:14 AM IST
Navi Mumbai Crime News: Woman Brutally Stabbed To Death By Husband During Domestic Quarrel In Seawoods

A man brutally murdered his wife by stabbing her multiple times with a vegetable-cutting knife during a domestic quarrel at Karave village, Seawoods, on Sunday evening. The accused, identified as Raju Bisan Kakde (45), was caught by relatives immediately after the incident and later handed over to the police. He was arrested the same night by the NRI police under BNS Section 103(1) for murder.

Victim Succumbs Before Admission

The victim, Jyoti Raju Kakde (35), was rushed to the municipal hospital by relatives and neighbors but was declared dead before admission.

Accused Had History of Domestic Abuse

According to police, the accused was an alcoholic and unemployed, and he routinely assaulted his wife while demanding money for liquor. “Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused frequently harassed his wife under the influence of alcohol. On Sunday, after a heated argument, he attacked her in a fit of rage, leading to her death,” said a senior NRI police official.

Family Background and Ongoing Abuse

Jyoti, who had separated from Raju in 2023 due to harassment, was living in Karave with her two children and working as a domestic help. Raju, who had been staying with her for the past 15 days after returning from Pune, continued his abusive behavior.

Mumbai News: IAS Officer Sonia Sethi Takes Charge As New General Manager Of BEST Undertaking
Details of the Attack

Police said Raju stabbed Jyoti multiple times on her arms, chest, abdomen, thighs, and legs. She succumbed to her injuries before medical help could be provided.

Accused in Custody

The accused remains in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

