 Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUse SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here

Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here

From September 1, 2025, SBI will change rules for some Lifestyle Home Centre credit cards. Reward points will stop on many payments, and CPP plan changes will begin from September 16.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: If you use a credit card, this update is very important for you. Starting tomorrow, September 1, 2025, several rules related to credit cards of the country’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), will change. If you are an SBI credit card holder, these changes could directly affect the benefits you enjoy.

Which SBI credit cards will be affected?

The changes will apply to specific SBI credit cards, including the Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Select Card, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Prime Card. Under the new rules, several benefits on these cards will stop from September 1.

Read Also
Substantial Drop In Credit Growth (YoY) Across Sectors As Momentum Turns Negative: SBI
article-image

Reward points to stop on some payments

FPJ Shorts
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
'Underwear Dakhavu Ka': Jarange Patil Clarifies What Led To Yellow Stains On His Pants At Maratha Reservation Morcha Held At Mumbai's Azad Maidan | VIDEO
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Radha Ashtami 2025: Know Meaning, Rituals, Subh Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Sara Ali Khan Performs Ganga Aarti At Varanasi's Dashashwamedh Ghat; Video Goes Viral - Watch

According to the revised policy, SBI credit cards will no longer provide reward points on certain types of payments. For example, payments made on online gaming platforms will no longer earn reward points. Similarly, government-related transactions and selected merchant transactions will also not qualify for reward points anymore.

Read Also
Paytm partners with SBI Card, NPCI to launch next-gen co-branded RuPay credit cards
article-image

Changes in Card Protection Plan (CPP)

SBI has also updated its Card Protection Plan (CPP). This change will take effect from September 16, 2025. After this date, cardholders who have opted for CPP will be automatically shifted to the updated plan variant. Customers will receive an SMS or email notification about this change 24 hours before their plan’s renewal date.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here

Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here

Govt Launches Beta Version Of Adi Vaani, India’s First AI Translator For Tribal Languages

Govt Launches Beta Version Of Adi Vaani, India’s First AI Translator For Tribal Languages

Who Is Xuechen Li? All About xAI’s Former Engineer Sued For Stealing Its Secrets To Give To OpenAI

Who Is Xuechen Li? All About xAI’s Former Engineer Sued For Stealing Its Secrets To Give To OpenAI

Nigerian Lagos Free Zone Invites Indian Firms Hit By US tariffs To Manufacture For Global Markets

Nigerian Lagos Free Zone Invites Indian Firms Hit By US tariffs To Manufacture For Global Markets

Market Cap Of 8 Top Companies Falls By ₹2.24 Lakh Crore, Reliance & HDFC Bank Suffer The Biggest...

Market Cap Of 8 Top Companies Falls By ₹2.24 Lakh Crore, Reliance & HDFC Bank Suffer The Biggest...