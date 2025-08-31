Use SBI Credit Cards? From Tomorrow Several Rules Will Change, Check The Full Details Here

Mumbai: If you use a credit card, this update is very important for you. Starting tomorrow, September 1, 2025, several rules related to credit cards of the country’s largest public sector bank, State Bank of India (SBI), will change. If you are an SBI credit card holder, these changes could directly affect the benefits you enjoy.

Which SBI credit cards will be affected?



The changes will apply to specific SBI credit cards, including the Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Select Card, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Prime Card. Under the new rules, several benefits on these cards will stop from September 1.

Reward points to stop on some payments



According to the revised policy, SBI credit cards will no longer provide reward points on certain types of payments. For example, payments made on online gaming platforms will no longer earn reward points. Similarly, government-related transactions and selected merchant transactions will also not qualify for reward points anymore.

Changes in Card Protection Plan (CPP)



SBI has also updated its Card Protection Plan (CPP). This change will take effect from September 16, 2025. After this date, cardholders who have opted for CPP will be automatically shifted to the updated plan variant. Customers will receive an SMS or email notification about this change 24 hours before their plan’s renewal date.