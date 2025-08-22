How To Get A Lifetime-Free Credit Card With A 750+ Credit Score | File Photo

A good credit score does more than reflect financial discipline. It opens the door to exclusive credit card benefits. When your credit score crosses 750, you become eligible for some of the most rewarding credit cards at low interest rates. Among these are lifetime-free credit cards from IDFC FIRST Bank, which not only come without annual or joining fees but also offer a suite of lifestyle, travel, and shopping benefits. If you're aiming to maximise value without compromising on features, here’s everything you need to know.

What is a lifetime-free credit card? How does it work?

A lifetime-free credit card is a card that comes with zero joining fees and no annual charges ever. Unlike regular credit cards, where you pay an annual fee just to continue using the card, a lifetime-free credit card offers permanent access to features and rewards without recurring fees. However, what sets IDFC FIRST Bank’s lifetime-free cards apart is the rich basket of features - from travel to lifestyle to shopping - all bundled without any hidden fees. This makes it a win-win for customers who wish to save more while enjoying premium benefits.

Is it easy to get a lifetime-free credit card with an average credit score?

Generally, your credit score significantly influences whether your credit card application gets approved. A score above 750 signals strong repayment behaviour, making it easier for banks to offer you more rewarding cards. For applicants with average credit scores (say, between 650 to 700), approvals may still happen, but often come with conditions like annual charges or lower credit limits.

However, with IDFC FIRST Bank, even individuals with an average credit profile can select from a range of lifetime free credit cards like the FIRST Millennia, FIRST Classic, FIRST Select, FIRST Wealth, and FIRST WOW!, which also come with flexible eligibility and zero hidden charges.

With these cards, you enjoy benefits such as:

. 10X never-expiring reward points that can be redeemed any time,

. Railway lounge access,

. Movie offers every month,

. Shopping and lifestyle privileges

So, if you’ve been maintaining your credit score well, you’re already in a good place to apply.

What are the benefits of lifetime-free credit cards from IDFC FIRST Bank?

Lifetime-free credit cards from IDFC FIRST Bank offer common benefits such as:

. ₹500 gift voucher from a choice of brands like Amazon, BigBasket, Uber and Lifestyle on spending ₹5,000 within 30 days of card generation

. 5% cashback of up to ₹1,000 on your first EMI transaction within the first 30 days of card generation

. Interest-free cash withdrawals for up to 45 days (₹199 + GST applicable per withdrawal)

. Never-expiring Reward Points up to 10X

For example, the FIRST Select lifetime-free credit card is designed for individuals looking to enjoy elevated lifestyle experiences. It offers exclusive benefits such as:

. up to 10X reward points that never expire,

. 4 complimentary railway and 2 domestic airport lounge access in India every quarter,

. Buy 1-Get 1 movie ticket offers

It’s ideal for those who enjoy entertainment, dining, and online shopping.

On the other hand, the IDFC FIRST Wealth Credit Card takes things a notch higher. It is tailored for individuals who seek the pinnacle of luxury. You get to enjoy all the benefits as the FIRST Select Credit Card and more. This card is the best companion for overseas travel as you get access to international airport lounges, enjoy one of the lowest forex mark-up fees in the market (1.5%), and trip cancellation cover and comprehensive travel insurance all without a joining & annual fee.

The FIRST Wealth Credit Card elevates your travel experience even further, offering 8 complimentary domestic / spa AND 8 international airport lounge visits per year. This makes global travel more comfortable, luxurious, and rewarding.

And the best part? You enjoy all of this without spending a rupee on membership or annual [SS1][BC2] fees.

These benefits enhance not only your spending power but also your lifestyle experience, giving you access to a world of privileges that typically come at a cost.

Conclusion

In today’s financial landscape, having a high credit score isn’t just a number. It’s a gateway to smarter financial choices. With IDFC FIRST Bank’s lifetime-free credit cards, especially the FIRST Select and FIRST Wealth variants, you get to the access to p[SS3][BC4]remium travel privileges and zero forex fees for abroad trips. So, if your credit score is 750 or more, why wait?

Apply for credit card now at IDFC FIRST Bank and enjoy an elevated lifestyle with no annual cost. Don’t miss out on a lifetime of value—apply today!

