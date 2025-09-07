OYO’s Parent Company Gets A New Name, Will Hotel Bookings Be Affected?

OYO’s Parent Company Rebrands. |

New Delhi: OYO’s parent company, Oravel Stays Limited, has announced a major decision — it has officially changed its name to PRISM. The company explained that the word PRISM represents clarity, diversity, and all of its brands together.

While the company name has changed, OYO will continue to operate under its well-known brand identity. Customers can still book hotels under the OYO name without facing any issues.

6,000+ Ideas Received for New Name

Founder and Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal shared the news on social media platform X. He revealed that they received more than 6,000 creative suggestions for the new name.

The winning suggestion, PRISM, came from three contributors — Siddhant, Prajwal, and Anand. Ritesh congratulated them and mentioned that his team would reach out to them soon.

Meaning Behind PRISM

In his post, Ritesh wrote:

“PRISM is not just a name. It reflects the journey of OYO — from offering trusted stays to creating unique experiences and destinations for the future.”

We asked… you delivered!



Over 6,000 brilliant ideas came through, and after careful consideration, one name shone above the rest: PRISM



PRISM isn’t just a name—it’s the evolution of everything we stand for. From the trusted stays that OYO helped introduce, to a spectrum of… pic.twitter.com/MMPtXZxTIx — Ritesh Agarwal (@riteshagar) September 7, 2025

Journey Since 2012

OYO was founded in 2012 by Ritesh Agarwal. Initially, it worked on improving small hotels using technology. Over the years, it has expanded massively and now operates in over 35 countries, serving more than 100 million customers.

Today, OYO offers not just budget hotels in India but also premium stays and holiday homes across the world.