 21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In Their Accounts?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In Their Accounts?

21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In Their Accounts?

Over 27 lakh farmers in Punjab, Himachal, and Uttarakhand have received the 21st PM Kisan installment early due to floods. Remaining states may get Rs 2,000 before Diwali, say reports.

G R MukeshUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
21st Installment of PM Kisan Scheme Released Early for 3 States. Image generated by Grok. |

New Delhi: The Central Government has released the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Yojana early for farmers in three states. These are the states where farmers suffered huge losses due to recent floods.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred more than Rs 540 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 27 lakh farmers in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This amount has been sent as advance payment of the 21st installment because these states are currently facing natural disasters.

Read Also
PM Kisan 21st Installment Update: Will Farmers Get ₹2000 Before Diwali Celebration? Here's How To...
article-image

When Will Farmers in Other States Get the Rs 2,000 Payment?

Now the big question on the minds of crores of farmers is: When will the rest of the states receive the 21st installment of Rs 2,000?

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Nears Completion, Travel Time To Cut By 30 Minutes Soon
Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Nears Completion, Travel Time To Cut By 30 Minutes Soon
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

According to sources, the Central Government has already prepared to send the 21st installment to farmers across India. However, no official date has been announced yet.

Government's Commitment to Farmers During Crisis

While sending the money to the three affected states, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the government is committed to standing by farmers in all situations.

Read Also
PM Kisan Nidhi 21st Installment: Farmers Waiting For Payment, Will It Be Released Before Diwali?
article-image

He said the Rs 2,000 payment helps farmers meet urgent household needs, buy seeds and fertilisers for the next sowing season, and regain the confidence to start farming again.

He also stated that this installment is not just financial help but also a message of support from the government to every farmer fighting against natural disasters.

Read Also
₹2000 Coming Soon or Not? PM Kisan 21st Installment Update, What You Must Do Now
article-image

Expected Date for 21st Installment in Other States

Although no official announcement has been made yet, media reports suggest that the 21st PM Kisan installment might be sent before Diwali.

This year, Diwali falls on October 20 and 21, so there is a strong chance that the Rs 2,000 installment will be credited to farmers' bank accounts a few days before the festival.

This would be a Diwali gift from the government to crores of farmers across the country.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives

High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives

Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based...

Reliance Power Will Sell 100% Stake In Several Indonesian Step-Down Subsidiaries To Singapore-Based...

NSE Trading Holiday Calendar For October 2025, Stock Market To Remain Closed On These Major Festival...

NSE Trading Holiday Calendar For October 2025, Stock Market To Remain Closed On These Major Festival...

Homegrown Premier Energies Secures Multiple Solar Contracts Worth ₹177 Crore In Republic Of Benin,...

Homegrown Premier Energies Secures Multiple Solar Contracts Worth ₹177 Crore In Republic Of Benin,...

RBI To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.50% In Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Bajaj...

RBI To Keep Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.50% In Upcoming Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Bajaj...