21st PM Kisan Installment Sent Early To Farmers In 3 States, When Will The Rest Get ₹2,000 In Their Accounts?

21st Installment of PM Kisan Scheme Released Early for 3 States.

New Delhi: The Central Government has released the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Yojana early for farmers in three states. These are the states where farmers suffered huge losses due to recent floods.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan transferred more than Rs 540 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 27 lakh farmers in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. This amount has been sent as advance payment of the 21st installment because these states are currently facing natural disasters.

When Will Farmers in Other States Get the Rs 2,000 Payment?

Now the big question on the minds of crores of farmers is: When will the rest of the states receive the 21st installment of Rs 2,000?

According to sources, the Central Government has already prepared to send the 21st installment to farmers across India. However, no official date has been announced yet.

Government's Commitment to Farmers During Crisis

While sending the money to the three affected states, Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized that the government is committed to standing by farmers in all situations.

He said the Rs 2,000 payment helps farmers meet urgent household needs, buy seeds and fertilisers for the next sowing season, and regain the confidence to start farming again.

He also stated that this installment is not just financial help but also a message of support from the government to every farmer fighting against natural disasters.

Expected Date for 21st Installment in Other States

Although no official announcement has been made yet, media reports suggest that the 21st PM Kisan installment might be sent before Diwali.

This year, Diwali falls on October 20 and 21, so there is a strong chance that the Rs 2,000 installment will be credited to farmers' bank accounts a few days before the festival.

This would be a Diwali gift from the government to crores of farmers across the country.