PM Kisan 21st Installment Update: Will Farmers Get ₹2000 Before Diwali Celebration? Here's How To Check Your Payment Status

PM Kisan 21st Installment Date: Will Farmers Get ₹2000 Before Diwali? |

New Delhi: The next installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, which provides financial help to farmers, is expected soon, possibly in October or November 2025. Although the government has not officially confirmed the exact date, many expect it to be released before Diwali, as previous installments have come every four months.

What Is PM-KISAN and Previous Installments?

PM-KISAN is a government scheme launched in December 2019. It gives small and marginal farmers Rs 2,000 every four months to support their income directly. The money is transferred to farmers' bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). So far, the scheme has transferred over Rs 3.69 lakh crore to around 120 million farmers across India.

The 20th installment was released on August 2, 2025, and benefited more than 9.7 crore farmers with Rs 2,000 each. The total assistance amounted to Rs 20,500 crore.

How Can Farmers Check Their Installment Status?

Farmers can easily check if their 21st installment has been credited by visiting the official PM-KISAN website at pmkisan.gov.in. Here are the steps:

- Visit the PM-KISAN portal.

- Choose a search option: Aadhaar number, bank account number, or registered mobile number.

- Enter the required details based on the chosen option.

- Fill in the captcha code shown.

Click on 'Get Data' to see beneficiary details.

This will show the farmer's name, their father’s or husband’s name, state, district, village, payment status, and Aadhaar verification details.

What to Expect Next?

While waiting for the official announcement, farmers and stakeholders hope the 21st installment will arrive before the festive season, providing timely financial support.