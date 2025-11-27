Invicta Diagnostic's ₹28.12-Crore IPO Will Open For Public Subscription On December 1

File Image |

New Delhi: Invicta Diagnostic, which operates PC Diagnostics, on Thursday said the Rs 28.12-crore initial public offering will open for public subscription on December 1.The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 3 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 28, Mumbai-based Invicta Diagnostic said in a statement.The company has fixed a price band at Rs 80-85 per equity share, it added.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 33.08 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs 28.12 crore.The net proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 21.11 crore will be used for purchase of medical equipment towards establishment of five new diagnostic centres in Maharashtra. A portion of proceeds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

Jeena Sikho Lifecare's Founder & MD Acharya Manish Grover owned a 1.37 per cent stake in Invicta Diagnostic.According to red herring prospectus (RHP), the company offers a range of around 60 routine and 487 specialised pathology tests and about 96 basic and 130 advanced radiology tests that cover a range of specialties and disciplines.

On the financial front, Invicta Diagnostic reported a revenue of Rs 16.94 crore and profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. The company posted a revenue of Rs 30.09 crore and PAT of Rs 4.92 crore in FY25.The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.Socradamus Capital Pvt Ltd is the sole book running lead manager for the IPO.

