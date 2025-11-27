 UIDAI Deactivates More Than 2 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Of Deceased Individuals Whose Details Were Sourced From Various Government Departments
UIDAI Deactivates More Than 2 Crore Aadhaar Numbers Of Deceased Individuals Whose Details Were Sourced From Various Government Departments

The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals whose details were sourced from various government departments across the centre and state. Aadhaar custodian said that it is also looking to collaborate with financial institutions and other such entities to get the deceased persons' data.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 27, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals whose details were sourced from various government departments across the centre and state, an official statement said on Wednesday.UIDAI has sourced deceased persons' data from the Registrar General of India (RGI), states and union territories, public distribution system, national social assistance program, among others.

"The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has deactivated more than 2 crore Aadhaar numbers of deceased individuals as part of a nationwide clean-up effort to maintain the continued accuracy of the Aadhaar database," the statement said. Aadhaar custodian said that it is also looking to collaborate with financial institutions and other such entities for getting deceased persons data.

"UIDAI is encouraging Aadhaar number holders to report the death of their family members on myAadhaar Portal after obtaining their death certificate from the death registering authorities," the statement said.No Aadhaar number is ever re-assigned to another individual.

However, in case of the death of a person, it is essential that the Aadhaar number of the deceased is deactivated to prevent potential identity fraud, or unauthorised usage of such Aadhaar number for availing welfare benefits.

UIDAI has also launched a facility earlier this year - Reporting of death of a family member - on the myAadhaar Portal for deaths registered in 25 states and UTs presently using civil registration system."The process of integration for remaining States and UTs with the portal is currently underway. The family member, after authenticating himself/herself, is required to provide Aadhaar number and Death Registration Number along with other demographic details of the deceased person on the portal," the statement said.UIDAI initiates action to deactivate the Aadhaar number of the deceased person after due process of validation of the information submitted by the family member. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

