PM-Kisan 21st Installment Released In 4 States, Will Other Farmers Get It Before Diwali?

Government Scheme Supporting Farmers. |

New Delhi: The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is one of the key welfare schemes run by the Government of India. Its main goal is to provide financial support to farmers across the country. Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, distributed in three equal installments of Rs 2,000 each. So far, 20 installments have been given. Now, millions of farmers are eagerly waiting for the 21st installment.

21st Installment Released in 4 States

As of now, the 21st installment of PM-Kisan funds has already been transferred in four states—Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan recently released the funds for the first three states to support flood-affected farmers. Around 27 lakh farmers received the money, with Rs 540 crore being transferred to their bank accounts.

In Jammu & Kashmir, the 21st installment was released on October 7. The state faced heavy rainfall, floods, and landslides, so the government decided to send the funds earlier than usual. Over 8.5 lakh farmers received more than Rs 170 crore in their accounts.

When Will Other States Get the Payment?

Farmers in the rest of India are still waiting for the 21st installment. So far, the central government has not officially announced a release date for other states. However, based on past trends, many expect the installment to be released before Diwali. Last year, for example, the 18th installment was paid on October 5, which makes it likely that the government may choose a similar timeline this year.

What Is the PM-Kisan Yojana?

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, the central government offers Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmers, to help them with their agricultural expenses. The money is transferred directly into the farmers’ bank accounts in three installments of Rs 2,000 each. It is a key step towards providing financial security to the farming community in India.