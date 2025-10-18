 Realty Firm Signature Global Raises ₹875 Crore To Repay Existing Debt & Expand Business
Realty Firm Signature Global Raises ₹875 Crore To Repay Existing Debt & Expand Business

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that a debenture committee in its meeting has approved the allotment of 87,500 NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each aggregating to Rs 875 crore on private placement basis.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:34 PM IST
File Image

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd has raised Rs 875 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to repay its existing debt and expand business.

Signature Global did not disclose the name of investors who have subscribed to these NCDs.The committee had earlier approved the terms for issuance of these NCDs.The tenure of the NCDs, having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, would be 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The date of maturity is January 15, 2029.The amount will be used for repayment of the existing debt and growth capital, a company official said.

Gurugram-based firm Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.In 2024-25, the company emerged as the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings. The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore in the last fiscal and is targeting Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales in the current financial year.

During the April-September period of 2025-26, the Gurugram-based company reported a 21 per cent decline in sales bookings to Rs 4,650 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in the year-ago period, according to its latest operational update.

"With a robust launch plan and a disciplined financial approach, we remain confident of sustaining growth momentum in the coming quarters, meeting our annual performance targets across key parameters, and are fully comfortable with our guidance across all operating metrics, including pre-sales, collections and net debt," Signature Global Chairman Pradeep Kumar said recently.

The company has so far delivered 15.7 million sq ft of real estate. Its project pipeline remains robust, comprising 17.1 million sq ft of recently launched projects, 24.5 million sq ft of forthcoming developments, and 9.2 million sq ft of ongoing construction.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

