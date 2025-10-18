 Punjab National Bank Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit At ₹4,904 Crore For September Quarter FY26
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPunjab National Bank Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit At ₹4,904 Crore For September Quarter FY26

Punjab National Bank Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit At ₹4,904 Crore For September Quarter FY26

According to the filing, Punjab National Bank's global business grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,86,673 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25,20,246 crore a year ago.Global deposits registered a growth of 10.9 per cent to Rs 16,17,080 crore.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:56 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Punjab National Bank on Saturday reported 14 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 4,904 crore for September quarter FY26.It had logged a profit of Rs 4,303 crore in the year-ago period, the state-owned lender said in a BSE filing.

Operating profit in July-September was at Rs 7,227 crore and Rs 14,308 crore in April-September (H1) FY26, recording a growth of 5.46 per cent and 6.51 per cent, respectively on year-on-year basis.

Read Also
Punjab National Bank Cuts Marginal Cost Of Funds-Based Lending Rate By 5 Basis Points Across All...
article-image

Total income in the second quarter was at Rs 36,214 crore and Rs 73,445 crore in H1FY26, clocking a YoY growth of 5.1 per cent and 10.3 per cent, respectively.Bank's net interest income (NII) increased to Rs 21,047 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 20,993 crore in H1FY25, showing an improvement of 0.26 per cent on year-on-year basis.

Gross NPA ratio improved by 103 basis points to 3.45 per cent as on September 2025 from 4.48 per cent a year ago. Net NPA ratio improved by 10 basis points to 0.36 per cent from 0.46 per cent as on September 2024.The bank further said its savings deposits increased to Rs 5,08,964 crore, registering a year-on-year growth of 4.2 per cent, while current deposits increased to Rs 74,215 crore, an increase of 9 per cent.

FPJ Shorts
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Doha Dialogue Begins Between Kabul And Islamabad Amid Fragile Ceasefire And Rising Civilian Casualties
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
Karnataka News: Congress Govt Cracks Down On RSS Activities; PDO Suspended, Flag March In Priyank Kharge Constituency Stalled (VIDEO)
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
MP NEET UG 2025 Counselling: DME Extends Mop-Up Round Registration To October 22; Check Revised Dates
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface
Bangladesh: Fire Breaks Out at Dhaka Airport; All Flights Suspended, Dramatic Visuals Surface

It also informed that business per employee improved to Rs 27.62 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25.26 crore a year ago. Business per branch bettered to Rs 263.06 crore from Rs 240.72 crore.According to the filing, Punjab National Bank's global business grew 10.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 27,86,673 crore as on September 2025 from Rs 25,20,246 crore a year ago.Global deposits registered a growth of 10.9 per cent to Rs 16,17,080 crore. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Punjab National Bank Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit At ₹4,904 Crore For September Quarter FY26

Punjab National Bank Reports 14% Rise In Net Profit At ₹4,904 Crore For September Quarter FY26

ICICI Bank Announces 3.2% To ₹13,357 Crore Profit For September Quarter

ICICI Bank Announces 3.2% To ₹13,357 Crore Profit For September Quarter

Realty Firm Signature Global Raises ₹875 Crore To Repay Existing Debt & Expand Business

Realty Firm Signature Global Raises ₹875 Crore To Repay Existing Debt & Expand Business

Inflation Burden Decreases, Rural Laborers Sigh In Relief: Ministry Of Labor & Employment

Inflation Burden Decreases, Rural Laborers Sigh In Relief: Ministry Of Labor & Employment

Positive Consumption Boost Of ₹20 Lakh Crore Likely: Center

Positive Consumption Boost Of ₹20 Lakh Crore Likely: Center