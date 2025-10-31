PM Kisan Yojana Alert: Next Installment At Risk For Some Farmers, Check Eligibility & Updates Inside

The government has withheld PM-Kisan payments for some farmers due to verification issues. |

New Delhi: The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme provides small and medium farmers with financial assistance of Rs 2,000 every four months. In the previous 20th installment, the government transferred Rs 20,843.44 crore to the bank accounts of 9.71 crore farmers across the country.

The 21st installment has already been released in advance to flood-affected states such as Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu & Kashmir during September–October 2025. However, around 9.35 crore farmers are still waiting for their payments.

Why Some Farmers’ Payments Are on Hold

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, certain farmers’ installments have been temporarily withheld due to discrepancies found in their applications. The main reasons include farmers who have transferred land ownership after February 1, 2019, and cases where multiple family members have claimed benefits under the same household.

In such cases, the government will release payments only after physical verification.

Farmers can check their application and payment status through the PM-KISAN portal’s “Know Your Status (KYS)” section, via the mobile app, or through the Kisan e-Mitra chatbot.

Who Is Eligible for the Scheme?

The PM-Kisan Yojana is exclusively meant for small and medium-scale farmers. The scheme excludes individuals who currently hold or have previously held constitutional positions such as ministers, MPs, MLAs, mayors, or district panchayat chairpersons.

It also does not cover government officers or employees (except Group D and MTS staff), institutional landholders, retired employees receiving high pensions, income taxpayers, and professionals like doctors, engineers, lawyers, and chartered accountants.

Application Requirements and Process

Farmers must ensure that their bank account is linked with Aadhaar, e-KYC is completed, Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) is active, and land verification is finalized. Registrations can be completed through the PM-KISAN website, mobile app, or Common Service Centers (CSCs).

Once the state or central government verifies the application, the installment amount is directly transferred to the beneficiary’s linked bank account.