 Thane Municipal Corporation Orders Immediate Evacuation Of 37 high-risk Buildings Housing 191 Families After Virar Collapse
The order, issued by TMC chief Saurabh Rao on Friday after a review meeting, stated that "these highly dangerous buildings should be vacated immediately after interacting with residents".

PTIUpdated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
article-image
Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) | File Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation has issued orders to immediately evacuate 37 highly dangerous buildings housing 191 families, the development coming after the building collapse on August 27 in Virar East in neighbouring Palghar district, which claimed 17 lives.

The order, issued by TMC chief Saurabh Rao on Friday after a review meeting, stated that "these highly dangerous buildings should be vacated immediately after interacting with residents".

TMC Orders Evacuation of Dangerous Buildings

"There are 93 C1-category buildings (most hazardous) under TMC jurisdiction. Of these, 56 buildings have already been vacated, but 191 families are still residing in the remaining 37 high-risk structures. All assistant commissioners must interact with residents about the dangerous buildings that need to be vacated and repaired immediately," Rao said during the meeting.

Under the C-1 category, Naupada-Kopri ward has maximum of 27 buildings, followed by Utalsar which has seven, Diva two and Mumbra one, a TMC release informed.

"The residents should be made fully aware of the life-threatening dangers posed by remaining in such buildings. The buildings will remain in the possession of the residents. They must have no doubts in this regard. All C1-category buildings must be completely evacuated, while C2A and C2B buildings require large-scale repairs," he added.

