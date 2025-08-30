Maratha Quota Stir: Maharashtra Govt Extends Genealogy Committee's Term Till June 30, 2026

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis | File Image

Mumbai: As the indefinite fast by pro-Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil entered its second day, the Maharashtra government on Saturday extended the Genealogy Committee's term up to June 30, 2026.

Panel to Issue Caste Certificates

The committee has a mandate to issue caste certificates and caste validity certificates of Kunbi, Maratha-Kunbi and Kunbi-Maratha castes to eligible persons of the Maratha community in the state.

Announcing the decision, Social Justice and Special Assistance Minister Sanjay Shirsat said a necessary resolution is being issued.

"The committee was constituted under the government decision of the Social Justice and Special Assistance Department dated January 25, 2024. The term of this committee was earlier extended till June 30, 2025. After that, the term of the high-level committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) was extended till December 31, 2025. Accordingly, the government had considered giving the Taluka Level Genealogy Committee at least six months more time than the extension of the High Level Committee. Accordingly, the tenure of this committee has now been extended till June 30, 2026," said Minister Shirsat.

According to the government notification, all the provisions of the government decision dated January 25, 2024, will remain applicable to the said committee.

Protest at Azad Maidan to Continue

Earlier, the Mumbai Police extended permission to Jarange-Patil for his protest at Azad Maidan till Saturday evening. However, Jarange-Patil declared that he will not leave Mumbai until the state government meets his demands, including reservation to the Maratha community from the OBC quota.

A large number of Jarange-Patil's supporters assembled in and outside Azad Maidan on Saturday, impacting the traffic.

Against this backdrop, the police have deployed additional personnel to maintain the law and order situation.

Apart from additional city police personnel, teams of the Central Industrial Security Force, the Central Reserve Police Force, among others, have been deployed to avoid any untoward incidents.

Even though the police had permitted the assembling of 5,000 protestors at Azad Maidan, a large number of Jarange-Patil supporters have gathered inside and outside. For the second day in a row, long queues of vehicles are being seen on the Eastern Freeway. Thousands of Maratha supporters from all over Maharashtra are travelling towards Mumbai.

There is a massive traffic jam between Wadala-CSMT on the main Eastern Freeway highway coming to Mumbai. Vehicles have been queuing since morning. Several trucks and vehicle owners are providing accommodation and food for supporters participating in the protest. It has led to traffic congestion at various places in the city.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)