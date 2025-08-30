Unusual Protest Scenes: Maratha Quota Agitators Bring Music, Dance & Puppetry To Mumbai Streets - VIDEOS

Maratha quota protest | X

Mumbai: The Maratha quota protest, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, entered its second day in Mumbai on Saturday. Thousands of supporters have gathered at Azad Maidan and surrounding areas, demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in education and employment.

Videos of protesters demonstrating in various ways have surfaced. In one such video, protesters are seen wearing saffron-coloured caps with “Hum Sab Jarange” written on one side and “Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha” on the other. Clad in saffron scarves, they are seen dancing on the roads against the backdrop of the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), while also raising slogans.

Another video showed a group of protesters inside Mumbai's lifeline, the local train, playing traditional instruments and dancing to its rhythm.

Another video showed a protester with a female puppet performing tricks, while other protesters looked on.

Protesters were seen bathing on the road using a water tanker near Mantralaya Road, next to Oval Maidan on Saturday.

Mumbai Police on Friday extended permission for the agitation for an additional day, allowing the protest to continue on Saturday, 30 August 2025.

Thousands of supporters travelled from various parts of the state traveled to support the agitation, making it one of the largest gatherings for the community in recent years.

Heavy Traffic & Roadblocks at CSMT

Protesters gathering outside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus caused significant congestion, with vehicles blocked for over half an hour, affecting commuters and city traffic.

Why Is Manoj Jarange Protesting?

Manoj Jarange-Patil is leading an indefinite hunger strike and statewide agitation demanding 10% reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra. The protest seeks the inclusion of Marathas in the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) category by recognising them as Kunbis, which would make them eligible for government reservations in education and employment. Jarange has stated that the movement will continue until the government fulfils these demands.