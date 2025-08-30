Ganeshotsav 2025: Andheri East Mandal Marks 50 Years With Eco-Friendly Ganpati And Live Musical Drama ‘Vinayaki’

Andheri East Mandal Marks 50 Years With Eco-Friendly Ganpati And Live Musical Drama ‘Vinayaki’ | File Photo

Mumbai: Andheri East' Riddhi Siddhi Mandal, J B Nagar, is commemorating their 50th anniversary year with a daily live drama titled ‘Vinayaki'.

Mandal Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Live Drama

The 15-minute musical drama highlights the challenges women face while balancing family, career, and societal expectations, often at the cost of their own well-being. Vinayaki is the feminine representation of Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha.

Plot Highlights Women’s Struggles

The skit follows Ragini, a young music enthusiast who sacrifices her passion under pressure, struggles with work-and-life balance after marriage, and eventually finding her identity through singing. Portrayed by Marathi theatre artist Disha Dinde, the performance urges society to support and empathise with multi-tasking contemporary women.

Mandal Introduces Social Awareness Theme

Dinesh Chindarkar, organiser of the pandal, said, “Every year we highlight a social cause. This time, we wanted to sensitise Mumbaikars about valuing women, especially since many women volunteers support us during Ganeshotsav. It is also the first time a Ganpati mandal has introduced a live musical drama.”

Eco-Friendly Idols Draw Crowds

The mandal's eco-friendly idol, crafted with natural materials such as tissue, natural guar gum, and alum, is drawing large crowds. The mandal is showcasing 11 unique forms of Ganesha over 11 days. The mandal has a tradition of highlighting socially relevant themes like mental health, fake news, and support for transgenders.

Sustainable Visarjan Practices

Kiran Patel, another member of the pandal, added, “Our idol, crafted is fully eco-friendly, and visarjan is done in an artificial pond to prevent sea pollution. Environmental conservation is the need of the hour.”