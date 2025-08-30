Maratha Morcha: Mumbai Police Monitoring Crowd Using Drones Amid Protests For Reservation | VIDEO | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police is monitoring the crowd using drones amidst the ongoing protests demanding Maratha reservation. A heavy crowd was seen in the CSMT area, with people protesting on the roads. A large number of people came to the roads for the reservation protest.

The Maratha Morcha protest continued on Saturday, with thousands of activists taking to the streets of Mumbai. The demonstration, now on its second day at Azad Maidan, has spilt over to the areas surrounding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), leading to heavy traffic congestion and challenging conditions for commuters. The high security and police presence around the station and across Mumbai have been increased to monitor the situation closely.

Protesters Camp Overnight At Railway Stations Amid Heavy Rains

Second day of the protest, after getting a one-day extension, the thousands of protesters camped overnight in Mumbai. On Friday night, the railway station premises, platforms, and subways turned into makeshift shelters as demonstrators rested and shared the food they had carried with them. Many were forced to spend the night on platforms, and with the rains continuing on Saturday, protesters are expected to face further inconvenience.

The agitation, led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil, has taken a decisive turn with a hunger strike launched at Azad Maidan during the Ganesh festival. Since Friday morning, thousands of supporters have arrived in Mumbai to back the cause of Maratha reservation. At least 25,000 people had gathered around Azad Maidan, chanting slogans and dancing to the beats of traditional dhol-tasha.

However, persistent rainfall dispersed the crowds across South Mumbai by evening, leaving the grounds nearly empty. Later, the protest was granted a one-day extension, prompting demonstrators to remain in Mumbai overnight.

CSMT Turns into Shelter

With Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) located right next to Azad Maidan, many protesters occupied the railway station once the day’s agitation ended. Having anticipated a prolonged struggle, demonstrators carried dry rations from their home districts. Makeshift kitchens were set up in tempos, and drinking water was supplied. Protesters cooked and ate their meals in the station’s subways before spreading out on the platforms to sleep as heavy rains limited options for shelter. By late night, CSMT and its surrounding area were packed with demonstrators.