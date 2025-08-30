 Mumbai News: BMC Restarts Dialysis Services At Urban Health Centre In Dharavi, Free For Insured And ₹1,000 Per Session For Others
The dialysis centre at Urban Health Centre (Chhota Sion Hospital) in Dharavi, which had been shut for the past eight months, has finally reopened. The centre has been restarted under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Patients without government health insurance cards will have to pay Rs 1,000 per dialysis session.

Amit Srivastava
Updated: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
Dharavi’s Chhota Sion Hospital dialysis centre reopens under BMC’s PPP initiative | File Photo

Mumbai: The dialysis centre at Urban Health Centre (Chhota Sion Hospital) in Dharavi, which had been shut for the past eight months, has finally reopened.

Fee Structure and Coverage

The centre has been restarted under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Patients without government health insurance cards will have to pay Rs 1,000 per dialysis session.

The administration of Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital (Sion Hospital), which oversees healthcare facilities in the Dharavi area, had issued a tender to run the dialysis centre at Loknete Eknathrao Gaikwad Urban Health Centre (Chhota Sion Hospital), which had remained closed due to administrative reasons. The centre has now been handed over to a private organisation under the PPP model.

According to hospital authorities, dialysis will be free for patients covered under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, as well as for holders of yellow and orange ration cards.

Patients without health insurance cards will need to pay Rs 1,000 per session. For the next decade, doctors will be provided by Sion Hospital, while the private organisation will handle administrative and operational expenses.

Dialysis facility from 9 am to 4 pm

According to Sion Hospital administration, out of 12 machines, 9 will be reserved for regular patients, while 3 will be kept for critical cases. Dialysis services will be available daily from 9 am to 4 pm.

More centres to open soon

A senior health department official informed that BMC plans to open dialysis centres in five more municipal hospitals under the PPP model, for which tenders have already been invited.

These centres will soon be set up at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Hospital in Chinchpada, Borivali (East), Harilal Bhagwati Hospital in Borivali (West), M.T. Agrawal Hospital in Mulund (West), Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivali (West), and Seth V.C. Gandhi & M.A. Vora (Rajawadi) Hospital in Ghatkopar (East).

