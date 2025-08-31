Ganeshotsav 2025: SHRC Complaint Filed Against VIP Darshan System, Mismanagement At Lalbaugcha Raja | File Image

A complaint was filed with the state human rights commission (SHRC) against the discriminatory practices of VIP darshan and the lack of management for general devotees at the Lalbaugcha Raja ganeshotsav pandal. The complainant has urged the commission to direct a proper system for respectful darshan and equal security for all the devotees.

Although known for its huge following, the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja ganeshotsav mandal is also infamous for overcrowding and lack of management at the pandal, as alleged by devotees on multiple occasions. However, the issue has now been taken up with SHRC as two Mumbai residents have complained against the negligence in constitutional security arrangements repeated every year at the site alleging irresponsible attitude of state administration, police administration and local pandal management.

VIP Privileges vs Common Devotees

Advocate Ashish Rai and Pankajkumar Mishra have alleged that while devotees have to stand in long queues for 24 to 48 hours without any basic facilities and constitutional security, the government machinery is used only for the smooth arrival and departure of VIPs. The complainant has alleged that while VIPs stop near the idol for a long time to click pictures at the spot, common devotees are inhumanly pushed from in front of the idol, thereby hurting their religious sentiments. The complaint also alleged that bouncers and administrators use abusive language towards the devotees and also assault them.

Allegations of Abuse and Assault

It highlighted that due to the partial or complete stopping of darshan for general public during VIP darshan, children, women, specially-abled and elderly devotees are treated in a wrong manner. It accused the on-site volunteers of manhandling these devotees resulting in injuries, calling it a condemnable incident violating human rights. It raised concerns about the possibility of fatal incidents like stampede due to poor arrangements by the pandal management.

Responsibility of Authorities

The complainant said that Mumbai police commissioner has been informed about this issue twice previously and therefore if any untoward incident happens, the state administration, police administration and the pandal management should be held responsible. The complaint requested strict steps against the VIP and non-VIP darshan system to protect the religious sentiments of general public.

Demands Before SHRC

The complainant has prayed the commission to direct the police administration to provide equal security arrangements to the general public along with special guests without any discrimination. It also urged for convenience arrangements for children, women and senior citizens and special facility to registr complaints against the mandal’s manager and other workers for the use of abusive language and molestation.

Advocate’s Statement

“We have been highlighting the inhumane treatment of common devotees going to Lalbaugcha Raja where a lot of times their valuables are also stolen, while the VIPs are given special treatment. We have been writing to the police administration from the last two years but haven’t received any positive response from them therefore we have gone to SHRC for justice,” said Advocate Rai.