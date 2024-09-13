 'Isn’t Faith Supposed To Be Equal For All?': Harsh Goenka Questions VIP Queues At Mumbai's Lalbaughcha's Raja
'Isn't Faith Supposed To Be Equal For All?': Harsh Goenka Questions VIP Queues At Mumbai's Lalbaughcha's Raja

In the post, Goenka said, "Ever wondered why people opt for VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja?"

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
article-image

Ganesh Utsav or Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 is currently going on fullswing. In Maharashtra's Mumbai, where the festivity's fervour is seen in the most blistering manner, one often sees crowds of thousands thronging into the popular and local Ganpati pandal throughout the 10 days of the occasion.

VIP Treatment For The Privileged

These crowds, although a tangible display of affection and utmost devotion, can also be gruelling at the same time. This also becomes crucial, given many of the attendees or devotees appearing for the 'darshan' are women and children. The nature and intensity of the swelling crowds can sometimes be a task.

One of the major talking heads of the business horizon in India, RPG Group chief Harsh Goenka recently took to his personal X account to highlight just that.

article-image

Goenka, who is known for his presence on the social media website, shared a video of what he claimed was from Mumbai's Lalbaughcha Raja.

In the post, Goenka said, "Ever wondered why people opt for VIP darshan at Lalbaugcha Raja?"

In the post he answered his own question by saying, "It’s because the common devotee often faces long waits and crowds, highlighting the unequal treatment."

Furthermore, Goenka ended his post by asking, "Isn’t faith supposed to be equal for all?"

In this video shared by Goenka, which is said to be Mumbai's famous Lalbaug, one can see devotees in the crowd struggling to get past the herd of people. In the video, some in the crowd can be seen forcing them past their barricaded area and the gate guarding the area. Some volunteers can be seen struggling handle the situation, getting hassled by the crowd. While some other volunteers can be seen trying to forcibly close the door as a plethora of people try to barge in.

article-image

Netizens React

Many netizens reacted to the post by Goenka. Many reacted to the post under its replies. One user said, "Sir,

- I have been singularly privileged to observe and be part of the VIP culture. The fact that I flew VIPs and continue to do so makes it a little easier for me to have a different experience.

- Every place where there are crowds , there shall be an element of exclusivity. This shall come due to the fact that someone is in position of authority, social stature , celebrity status and so on. "

Another user remarked, "In most places - not just temples- be it stadiums, colleges, voting lines, conferences...., there are common people, VIPs, VVIPs, VVVIPs and so on.

Unfortunately, everybody wants exclusivity! But no one wants others to have exclusivity that they don't have. And so the cycle goes on. Very sad and unfortunate!"

Another user said, that one can easily find peace praying at home, and they don't need to go elsewhere.

