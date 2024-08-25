 Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralDonald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post

Sharing a glimpse from the adverts of 'Kamala Pasand,' Goenka wrote "Looks like India is not endorsing Donald Trump." This post cracked up laughter as the brand name translated to mean '(We) Like Kamala.'

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 06:01 PM IST
article-image

Harsh Goenka, a reputed businessman who often indulges with netizens with his witty social media presence, recently made an X post related to the US elections. In his hilarious way, he suggested whom he thinks India cheers for at the polls.

Commenting on the race between the two Presidential candidates, Goenka mentioned that India supports Kamala more than Trump. But why? Wait, you aren't allowed to get serious on this and it is no more political! All that the businessman meant through his X post was a funny connection with a pan masala brand and the female candidate.

Sharing images of the adverts of 'Kamala Pasand,' Goenka wrote "Looks like India is not endorsing Donald Trump." This post cracked up laughter as the brand name translated to mean '(We) Like Kamala.'

Take a look at Harsh Goenka's 'Kamala-Trump' post

FPJ Shorts
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)
'Rajan Shahi Sir Asked Me Not To Go By Reports': Shivam Khajuria REACTS To News Of Joining Anupamaa (Exclusive)

Goenka's post goes viral

The post was uploaded on August 24 and it came as a playful way of reacting to the US presidential election battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. His witty post revealed that Indians are probably liking Kamala and cheering towards her victory.

The post has gone viral by attracting 40,100 views and more than 100 comments. Netizens reacted to the post with a bunch of laughter emojis.

A look into the US elections

The US presidential election is only few months away and the two candidates representing their respective political parties as busy with their campaigns in full swing. Ahead of the big day in November 2024, both Kamala and Trump, from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party respectively were spotted at stages across different venues in the US in an attempt to make promises and statements and gain the trust of their voters.

Read Also
Donald Trump Rally Firing: Photo Shows Bullet Sliding Inches Away From Ex-President's Face During...
article-image

One of the notable instances that took place during the election campaign was when Trump was at a rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was attacked by a shooter and the attempt made Trump suffer an ear injury.

President Joe Biden, in a recent move supporting the new Democratic nominee Kamala, hosted a Thank You event at The Queen in Wilmington to appreciate staffers who worked on his reelection campaign.

According to reports, the first debate between Kamala and Trump is commissioned on September 10.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election...

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election...

Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack

Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack

UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This...

UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...

Mumbai Viral Video: Female School Student Abused, Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Girls In Versova's...