Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election Battle, Check Hilarious X Post

Harsh Goenka, a reputed businessman who often indulges with netizens with his witty social media presence, recently made an X post related to the US elections. In his hilarious way, he suggested whom he thinks India cheers for at the polls.

Commenting on the race between the two Presidential candidates, Goenka mentioned that India supports Kamala more than Trump. But why? Wait, you aren't allowed to get serious on this and it is no more political! All that the businessman meant through his X post was a funny connection with a pan masala brand and the female candidate.

Sharing images of the adverts of 'Kamala Pasand,' Goenka wrote "Looks like India is not endorsing Donald Trump." This post cracked up laughter as the brand name translated to mean '(We) Like Kamala.'

Take a look at Harsh Goenka's 'Kamala-Trump' post

Looks like India is not endorsing Donald Trump 😀 pic.twitter.com/qTCOLyCJKB — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) August 24, 2024

Goenka's post goes viral

The post was uploaded on August 24 and it came as a playful way of reacting to the US presidential election battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. His witty post revealed that Indians are probably liking Kamala and cheering towards her victory.

The post has gone viral by attracting 40,100 views and more than 100 comments. Netizens reacted to the post with a bunch of laughter emojis.

A look into the US elections

The US presidential election is only few months away and the two candidates representing their respective political parties as busy with their campaigns in full swing. Ahead of the big day in November 2024, both Kamala and Trump, from the Democratic Party and the Republican Party respectively were spotted at stages across different venues in the US in an attempt to make promises and statements and gain the trust of their voters.

One of the notable instances that took place during the election campaign was when Trump was at a rally in Pennsylvania. The former president was attacked by a shooter and the attempt made Trump suffer an ear injury.

President Joe Biden, in a recent move supporting the new Democratic nominee Kamala, hosted a Thank You event at The Queen in Wilmington to appreciate staffers who worked on his reelection campaign.

According to reports, the first debate between Kamala and Trump is commissioned on September 10.