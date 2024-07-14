Donald Trump Rally Firing: Photo Shows Bullet Sliding Inches Away From Ex-President's Face During Attack In Pennsylvania |

US: Former US President Donald Trump was shot at during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the US presidential elections. The 78-year-old leader hid behind the podium as several shots rang out. Trump, seen with blood on his right ear, was quickly surrounded by Secret Service agents who escorted him off the stage. As he was being taken away, he raised his fist to the crowd and mouthed "fight, fight."

Photo Shows Bullet Flying Near Trump's Face

A photo captured by New York Times photographer Doug Mills shows a bullet whizzing past Trump's face moments before the attack.

Eyewitness Claims Informing About Shooter To Cops

A witness reported seeing the shooter on the roof of a nearby building. The witness, speaking to the BBC, said the shooter was armed with a rifle and had climbed onto the building. He informed the police and Secret Service about the suspicious man on the roof. "I'm thinking to myself, 'Why is Trump still speaking, why have they not pulled him off the stage'... the next thing you know, five shots ring out," he said.

Trump Recalls Harrowing Moments Of Firing

On Truth Social, Trump's social media platform, the former president described the incident, stating he was "shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear." He recounted hearing a whizzing sound, followed by shots, and immediately feeling the bullet ripping through his skin.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, "I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured."

"It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA," he added.

The attack has united political leaders across the spectrum. Trump's rival, US President Joe Biden, condemned the violence, stating there was "no place in America for this kind of violence."