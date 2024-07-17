'Tu ₹35 Lakh Kamata Hai Kya Mahine Mein?': Ashneer Grover STUNNED To Learn About YouTuber Ishan Sharma's Monthly Earnings; Video Viral

Ashneer Grover |

In a recent interview that has taken the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter by storm, YouTuber Ishan Sharma revealed his impressive monthly earnings to a panel of well-known business personalities, including Ashneer Grover, Sanjeev Bikchandani, Asish Mohapatra and Sarthak Ahuja.

The reaction from these industry veterans was nothing short of astonishment.

During the interview, Ishan Sharma, a prominent YouTube creator, said that he made over around Rs 35 lakhs in the past month. This revelation was met with wide-eyed surprise from the panel.

Ashneer Grover, known for his candidness, was particularly taken aback.

'Tu 35 lakh kamata hai kya mahine me?' (You make Rs 35 lakhs a month?)" Grover exclaimed.

Shocking Reaction of Ashneer Grover and Sanjeev Bikchandani After Knowing Ishaan Makes Over ₹35 Lakhs a Month



This is Excellent, Commendable at His Age pic.twitter.com/BCmO60Vgl9 — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) July 17, 2024

Despite his impressive earnings, Sharma expressed his concerns about the situation. "Last month, I made 35 lakhs," he said, "and I'm looking at it as a problem because this small amount of money is not allowing me to go outside and be like 'merako dhanda banana hai' (I want to make big decisions)."

Veteran Reactions

Sanjeev Bikchandani, the founder of Naukri.com, echoed Grover's astonishment. "That's a lot of money, yaar," he commented.

Curious about Sharma's age, Bikchandani asked, to which Sharma replied with a smile, "I'm 22."

Bikchandani then posed a reflective question to Grover, asking about his own earnings at that age.

100K views in 18hrs!🙏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Anv8juGTqx — Ishan Sharma (@Ishansharma7390) July 17, 2024

Grover responded that he was earning zero, while Bikchandani himself earned Rs 1,500 per month. The other two guests on the panel shared their early career earnings, with one stating Rs 35,000 per month and the other Rs 5,000 per month.

Read Also Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Deletes Post On Private Sector Reservation After Backlash From Business...

The video was from the podcast that Ishan has been hosting on the YouTube platform.

In his podcast, he was interviewing Ashneer Grover, founder of BharatPe and Third Unicorn, and a Shark from Shark Tank Season 1; Asish Mohapatra, Co-founder and CEO of OfBusiness and Co-founder of Oxyzo Financial Services; Sarthak Ahuja, Director at Niamh Ventures and Finance Content Creator; and Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com.