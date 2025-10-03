 Navi Mumbai: Environment Life Foundation Marks 25th Waterfall Cleanup With 250 kg Waste Removal At Vangani
Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 02:42 PM IST
On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, and Vijayadashami, the Environment Life Foundation organized a waterfall cleanup drive at Vana Laxmi Waterfall in Khadyachapada, near Vangani, Karjat Taluka of Raigad dustrict. |

Navi Mumbai: On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, and Vijayadashami, the Environment Life Foundation organized a waterfall cleanup drive at Vana Laxmi Waterfall in Khadyachapada, near Vangani, Karjat Taluka of Raigad dustrict. The initiative, which drew six volunteers and two local villagers, resulted in the collection of nearly 250 kg of non-biodegradable waste, filling 11 large garbage bags.

Tourist Trash Mars Sahyadris

The litter comprised liquor bottles, packaged water bottles, soft drink cans, food wrappers, disposable plates, baby diapers, footwear, and plastic cutlery—underscoring the persistent problem of irresponsible tourism in the ecologically sensitive Sahyadri range.

This was the foundation’s first waterfall cleanup of 2025 and also marked its 25th waterfall cleanup since 2016, when the campaign began.

“It pains me to see such natural beauty spoiled by carelessness. Civic sense doesn’t require money—it requires awareness,” said Dharmesh Barai, founder of Environment Life Foundation, widely known as The Man of Waterfalls. “When we find heaps of liquor bottles and plastic waste at such pristine spots, it raises serious concerns. If people continue this way, how will we ever keep our country clean and beautiful?”

Volunteers Dedicate Holiday to Nature Drive

Participants included Nitin Mhatre, a cyclist from Dombivli, Colonel Yuvraj Nandayal from Kopar Khairane, Sanjay Ainkar from Neral who has been joining the drives since 2016 and Rohan and Sohan Bhosale, who dedicated their holiday to serving the nature, said Barai.

The drive was also part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, with volunteers urging visitors to natural sites to carry back their waste and follow basic civic norms.

