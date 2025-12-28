Kalyan Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies During Family Trip In Dapoli | Know What Happened

Representative Image |

Kalyan: In a tragic incident, a family vacation turned tragic in Dapoli after a 13-year-old girl from Kalyan was found unresponsive on the morning of her return journey, with doctors later declaring her dead on arrival.

Here's what happened

According to a report by the Maharashtra Times, the family had checked in at a resort near Dapoli's Anjarle area on December 25 to celebrate Christmas vacation and spent the next few days enjoying their trip. However, on December 27, when they tried to wake their daughter, she did not respond.

On the night before the incident, the deceased, identified as Aanchal Sakpal, a Class 8 student of Kalyan’s St Thomas School, had dinner and spent some time playing, and nothing unusual was noticed. However, when her family tried to wake her up the next morning, she did not respond. Her body had turned cold, and she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Anjarle with the help of locals. She was later shifted to Dapoli Upazila Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Suspected Cause of Death

The exact cause of her sudden death is still unknown, however, according to preliminary medical opinion, the 13-year-old may have died due to food poisoning.

