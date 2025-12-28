 Kalyan Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies During Family Trip In Dapoli | Know What Happened
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKalyan Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies During Family Trip In Dapoli | Know What Happened

Kalyan Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies During Family Trip In Dapoli | Know What Happened

On the night before the incident, the deceased, identified as Aanchal Sakpal, a Class 8 student of Kalyan’s St Thomas School, had dinner and spent some time playing, and nothing unusual was noticed. However, when her family tried to wake her up the next morning, she did not respond.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Kalyan: In a tragic incident, a family vacation turned tragic in Dapoli after a 13-year-old girl from Kalyan was found unresponsive on the morning of her return journey, with doctors later declaring her dead on arrival.

Here's what happened

According to a report by the Maharashtra Times, the family had checked in at a resort near Dapoli's Anjarle area on December 25 to celebrate Christmas vacation and spent the next few days enjoying their trip. However, on December 27, when they tried to wake their daughter, she did not respond.

On the night before the incident, the deceased, identified as Aanchal Sakpal, a Class 8 student of Kalyan’s St Thomas School, had dinner and spent some time playing, and nothing unusual was noticed. However, when her family tried to wake her up the next morning, she did not respond. Her body had turned cold, and she was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in Anjarle with the help of locals. She was later shifted to Dapoli Upazila Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announce Alliance In Mumbai; VBA To Contest 62 Seats
BMC Elections 2026: Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announce Alliance In Mumbai; VBA To Contest 62 Seats
Inside Adah Sharma's 'Empty' Mumbai House Where Sushant Singh Once Lived, Farah Khan Gives Tour
Inside Adah Sharma's 'Empty' Mumbai House Where Sushant Singh Once Lived, Farah Khan Gives Tour
Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan Controversies
Year-Ender 2025: From Handshake Snubs To Trophy Drama; Check Out Top Moments Of India vs Pakistan Controversies
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights India's Global Impact Through Youth, Science, & Innovation
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Highlights India's Global Impact Through Youth, Science, & Innovation

Suspected Cause of Death

The exact cause of her sudden death is still unknown, however, according to preliminary medical opinion, the 13-year-old may have died due to food poisoning.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BMC Elections 2026: Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announce Alliance In Mumbai; VBA To Contest 62...

BMC Elections 2026: Congress, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announce Alliance In Mumbai; VBA To Contest 62...

Kalyan Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies During Family Trip In Dapoli | Know What Happened

Kalyan Tragedy: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies During Family Trip In Dapoli | Know What Happened

Winter Travel In Maharashtra: Where Is Niphad, The State’s Coldest Town?

Winter Travel In Maharashtra: Where Is Niphad, The State’s Coldest Town?

BMC Election 2026: Samajwadi Party Releases 2nd List Of 9 Candidates

BMC Election 2026: Samajwadi Party Releases 2nd List Of 9 Candidates

Why Mumbai Dabbawalas Withdrew Their Support From Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of BMC Elections 2026 |...

Why Mumbai Dabbawalas Withdrew Their Support From Shiv Sena (UBT) Ahead of BMC Elections 2026 |...