Sharp Rise In Sexual Crimes In Mumbai During 2025 Raises Alarms As Over Half Of Rape Victims Are Minors

Mumbai: Mumbai’s image as a comparatively safe city for women has taken a severe blow, with police data revealing a sharp rise in sexual crimes in 2025 and an alarming reality that minors constitute the majority of rape victims. The figures point to a deepening crisis in child and women’s safety, despite increased policing and reporting mechanisms.

Rape Cases Rise by Nearly 19 Per Cent Compared to Last Year

According to data compiled by the Mumbai Police, 1,135 rape cases were registered in the city during the first 11 months of 2025, compared to 958 cases during the same period last year, an increase of 177 cases, or about 18.5%. Of these, 596 cases involved minor girls and were registered under the POCSO Act, accounting for over 52% of the total rape cases. In the corresponding period of 2024, 565 rape cases involving minors were reported, reflecting a 5.5% rise this year.

Incidents of outraging the modesty of women have also edged up marginally. A total of 2,230 cases were registered till November 30, 2025, compared to 2,215 cases in the same period last year, a rise of 15 cases.

More significantly, cases of intended insult to the modesty of women recorded a sharp increase. The city registered 839 such cases in 2025, up from 654 cases last year, marking a jump of 185 cases, or nearly 28%.

Crimes Against Minors Remain the Most Alarming Trend

The most concerning aspect of the report is the major increase in crimes targeting minors. The incidence of crimes like sexual assault and exploitation of young children is increasing day by day because they are easy targets for criminals, and the police need to take concrete steps in time.

Molestation cases under POCSO declined from 617 last year to 568 this year, a decrease of about 8%. However, eve-teasing cases under POCSO rose sharply from 29 to 48, an increase of nearly 66%.

Cases registered under other IPC sections with POCSO slightly dipped from 19 to 18, while PITA cases with POCSO (excluding rape) reduced from three to two.

Accused Often Known to Victims, Say Police Officials

Police officials note that in a majority of crimes against women and children, the accused are often known to the victims, including family members, relatives, neighbours or acquaintances, a factor that makes detection and prevention more complex.

Officials stressed that stricter legal action, speedy trials, and maximum punishment for the guilty are essential to deter such crimes. They also emphasised the need for greater awareness among parents, schools, colleges and residential communities, particularly in areas where children are more vulnerable.

Rise in Cases Also Reflects Increased Willingness to Report Crimes

A senior police officer said the rise in reported cases also reflects greater willingness among women and families to come forward and file complaints, reducing under-reporting. To enhance safety, the Mumbai police have deployed special mobile patrol vans with women officers, Women Charlie Beat Marshals, a dedicated women’s helpline (103), women’s cells in every police station, counselling units for survivors of serious offences, and outreach initiatives such as the “Police Didi” programme.

While enforcement and reporting have improved, the data underscores the urgent need for sustained preventive measures to ensure the safety of women and, especially, minor children in the city.

