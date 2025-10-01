Mumbai: BMC Issues Fresh Tender For Construction Of 2 Vehicular Bridges, Work To Begin Soon | File Photo

Mumbai: After securing the necessary environmental clearances and adding a new traffic arm linking the Coastal Road to Marve Road, the BMC has issued a fresh tender for the construction of two vehicular bridges. Additionally, work on a key vehicular bridge connecting Andheri and Malad is set to commence soon. Currently, lakhs of motorists commute daily between these areas, but the lack of direct connectivity leads to severe traffic congestion across the western suburbs, particularly during peak hours.

This new infrastructure is expected to ease traffic flow and reduce commute times. The project is estimated to cost around Rs. 2,200 crore and is slated for completion by 2028.

Details

The distance between Andheri and Malad is approximately 12 km, but these areas lack direct connectivity. Motorists currently rely on Link Road, SV Road, or the Western Express Highway, leading to congestion. To address this, a vehicular bridge was proposed from Lagoon Road in Andheri West to Infinity Mall in Malad West. Initially conceived in the BMC’s Development Plan 2034, the project gained momentum in 2021.

According to officials, the bridge will be 400 metres long and 35 metres wide, featuring two lanes on each side to accommodate increased traffic flow. The bridge will begin behind Infinity Mall and extend toward Andheri Back Road, passing over one hectare of mangrove patches and the Poisar River.

Due to the mangrove area's sensitivity within the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), the BMC obtained clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) in April 2023 for the Lagoon Road–Infinity Mall bridge. The project also secured approvals from the Ministry of Environment and Forests in October 2024 and the High Court in May 2025.

The BMC has committed to compensatory afforestation for the 200 mangroves affected by the project. In the financial year 2025-26, the BMC allocated opening funds for two structures: the first is an elevated road and bridge over Ramchandra Nalla, connecting MDP Road to Ryan International School on Malad Marve Road; the second is a vehicular bridge from Lagoon Road to Infinity Mall in Malad West. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2,138 crore.

“The new bridge will offer much-needed relief to residents and office-goers by providing a viable alternative to the chronically congested New Link Road in Malad West. Additionally, it will seamlessly connect commuters to the interchange on the upcoming Versova-Bhayandar Coastal Road, improving overall traffic flow and accessibility in the region,” said a civic official. The civic body has also undertaken widening of the Malad–Marve Road from Mahakali Junction to Charkop Naka and the drain near Mith Chowky.

