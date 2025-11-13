 World Diabetes Day 2025: Free Online Webinar On Reversing Diabetes Naturally With Yoga & Ayurveda
On World Diabetes Day (Nov 14), The Free Press Journal and Navshakti are hosting a free online webinar on “Diabetes Reversal through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Diet.” Led by Yoga Guru Ravi Dixit and experts, the session promotes natural, holistic ways to prevent and reverse diabetes, supporting national health initiatives and encouraging a diabetes-free India.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 01:31 PM IST
World Diabetes Day 2025: Free Online Webinar On Reversing Diabetes Naturally With Yoga & Ayurveda | www.who.int (Representative Image)

Mumbai: On the occasion of World Diabetes Day (November 14), The Free Press Journal and Navshakti will host a free online awareness webinar on the theme “Diabetes Reversal through Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy & Diet.”

About The Session

The session, scheduled for 5:30 PM via Zoom (ID: 85037158309 | Password: YGxFP), aims to promote holistic health and align with national initiatives such as the Fit India Movement and Diabetes-Free India envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The program will be conducted by Veteran Yoga Guru Ravi Dixit, Director of Yogic Gurukul, along with a panel of expert doctors and health professionals. Participants will gain insights into natural and sustainable approaches to prevent and reverse diabetes through lifestyle changes, diet, and traditional healing practices.

article-image

India is currently among the countries with the highest number of diabetes cases in the world, and this awareness drive seeks to encourage citizens to take proactive steps toward healthier living.

The organisers have urged citizens to join the online session and share the initiative with their family and friends to help spread awareness and promote a healthier, diabetes-free India.

