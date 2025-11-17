Mumbai Masala: Tribute To Gopa Kumar Pillai | File Pic (Representative Image)

Recently Mumbai lost a remarkable man who did a lot to not only introduce Mumbaikars to the culture of Kerala, but also exposed Malayalees to the best in Marathi artistic traditions. Gopa Kumar Pillai was a dynamic, but simple man who organised events with passion. He is credited with over thousands of programmes that were slickly executed. Many artistes like the legendary singer Yesudas readily agreed to take part in his functions because they knew that Gopakumar was working with sincerity. Governors and other VIPs considered it a privilege to preside over his events. Sponsors also opened their purse strings with alacrity because they knew that their monies were going for a good cause. Even after death Gopakumar continues to be of help to society. He donated his body in a last act of humanism.

An aeroplane takeoff from Mumbai airport against the backdrop of the setting sun | SALMAN ANSARI

Time To Revive Coastal Transport?

The state government has embarked on an ambitious project of building a massive underground road network. After the success of the coastal road and Acqualine 3 metro line, I am certain that the government will successfully implement the underground road network as well. However, won’t it be better if coastal sea transport is also introduced? Imagine surfing your way from Nariman Point to Malad or from Colaba to Navi Mumbai and beyond in a short time. This will substantially decongest local trains. Several times in the past the government had dusted the file of this project and shelved it for some unexplained reason.

Let City Show Compassion To Street Dogs

It's breaking to see lakhs of animal lovers struggling to save our street dogs. I for one cannot understand the hostility of certain people towards these defenceless creatures. Just because some person was bitten by a dog there is a chorus to rid the city of these lovely animals. The suggestion to dump them in so-called “shelters” is preposterous to the core. Many dog lovers have volunteered to sterilise these animals and release them back to their territories. But for some unexplained reason is not finding favour with either the municipal corporation or the courts. A city without compassion is doomed. Hope wiser counsels will prevail and our neighbourhood dogs will be allowed to live in their areas.

Tailpiece

A social media post wondered if certain doctors will write RDX instead of RX in their prescriptions in future. (Compiled by S.Balakrishnan)

