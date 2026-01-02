 BJP–Mahayuti Gets Major Boost As 6 Candidates Win Unopposed In Panvel Civic Polls
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:19 PM IST
In a major boost to the BJP–Mahayuti, six of its candidates have been elected unopposed in the Panvel Municipal Corporation general elections.

The first unopposed victory was registered by Nitin Jayaram Patil from Ward 18. Subsequently, on the last day for withdrawal of nominations, five opposition candidates withdrew their nominations. As a result, Mamta Pritam Mhatre from Ward 18, Darshana Bhagwan Bhoir and Ruchita Gurunath Londhe from Ward 19, and Ajay Tukaram Bahira and Priyanka Tejas Kandpile from Ward 20 were declared elected unopposed.

All the victorious candidates were felicitated and congratulated at the hands of Election In-charge and former MP Ramsheth Thakur. Present on the occasion were MLA Prashant Thakur, MLA Mahesh Baldi, BJP District President Avinash Koli, State Council Member Arunsheth Bhagat, senior leader Y. T. Deshmukh, former Panvel Municipal House Leader Paresh Thakur, former Leader of Opposition Pritam Mhatre, District Vice Presidents Jayant Pagde, Ganesh Kadu, Rajendra Patil, former Taluka President of the Women’s Wing Ratnaprabha Gharat, former Zilla Parishad member Jeevan Mhatre, along with a large number of party office-bearers and workers.

Party workers celebrated the victory with gulal, fireworks, and the beats of drums and traditional instruments.

Leaders of the BJP–Mahayuti expressed their resolve to honor the trust shown by citizens and to work with greater responsibility towards the all-round development of Panvel city.

