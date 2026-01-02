Mumbai News: Western Railway Gets New SDGM As IRTS Officer Narendra A Patil Takes Charge From January 1

IRTS officer Narendra A. Patil takes charge as Senior Deputy General Manager of Western Railway from January 1, 2026 | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 02: Narendra A. Patil, a 1995-batch officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), has taken over as Senior Deputy General Manager (SDGM) of Western Railway with effect from January 1, 2026.

Held key operational roles in Western Railway

Before assuming the new role, Patil was serving as Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Western Railway. He has earlier held the post of Chief Freight Transportation Manager, Western Railway, during which the zone achieved record freight loading, including crossing the 100-million-tonne mark for the first time.

Experience as Divisional Railway Manager

Patil has also served as Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada Division under South Central Railway.

Over 27 years of service across zones and departments

With over 27 years of service in Indian Railways, Patil has worked across operations, commercial, safety, planning and public relations. His previous postings include assignments in Northeast Frontier Railway, Central Railway, South Central Railway, Western Railway and the Railway Board.

Key positions held by him include Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway; Executive Director (Public Grievances), Railway Board; Chief Transportation Planning Manager; Senior Divisional Commercial Manager; and Senior Divisional Operations Manager.

Educational background and international training

An engineering graduate in civil engineering from Pune University, Patil has undergone professional and management training programmes at INSEAD (Singapore/Kuala Lumpur) and the Leaders in Urban Transport Planning (LUTP) programme in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Also Watch:

Awards and recognitions

Patil was awarded the National Railway (MR) Award in 2014 and has received General Manager Awards in 2007, 2010 and 2013.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/