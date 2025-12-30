 Navi Mumbai International Airport Handles Over 26,000 Passengers In First 5 Days Of Operations
Navi Mumbai International Airport handled 26,021 passengers and 162 flight movements in its first five days of operations after launching on December 25. Passenger traffic peaked over the weekend, with the airport currently connected to 13 major domestic destinations and planning further network expansion.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:32 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai International Airport records over 26,000 passengers during its first five days of commercial operations | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 30: Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), which commenced operations on December 25, recorded 26,021 passengers within its first five days. This includes 12,431 arrivals and 13,590 departures.

Weekend Sees Peak Passenger Movement

NMIA started with significant passenger movement of 4,922 travellers on Thursday. Passenger volumes at NMIA peaked over the weekend, with 5,548 travellers on Saturday and 5,614 on Sunday. However, the airport recorded a minor decrease in passenger movement on Monday, with 4,909 passengers flying in and out of the airport.

162 Air Traffic Movements Managed In Five Days

In five days, the airport recorded a total of 26,021 passenger movements and managed 162 scheduled air traffic movements, comprising 81 arrivals and 81 departures.

Airport Currently Connected To 13 Domestic Cities

Currently, NMIA connects to 13 major domestic destinations: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Delhi, Goa (MOPA), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore, Nagpur and Vadodara. The airport anticipates expanding its network in the coming month to serve additional cities.

