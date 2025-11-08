Navi Mumbai News: Vashi Leads With 153 Fire Calls As NMMC Records 593 Incidents Between January And October

The NMMC Fire Department recorded 593 fire calls till October 2025, with Vashi topping the list of incidents among five city divisions | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Fire Department has reported 593 fire calls across its five divisions from January to October.

Among all divisions, Vashi recorded the highest number of incidents with 153 fire calls, followed by Koparkhairane (136) and Nerul (126). CBD Belapur logged 98 calls, while Airoli reported 80, the lowest among the five fire stations.

February and March Witnessed Maximum Fire Emergencies

Data from NMMC fire department shows that February and March witnessed the maximum number of fire emergencies, with more than 160 incidents citywide.

1,292 Fire Safety Certificates Renewed, 79 Buildings Issued Notices

Alongside emergency response, the Fire Department also carried out extensive administrative and safety compliance activities. Since January 2025, a total of 1,292 'B' fire safety certificates were renewed for various establishments.

Additionally, 43 buildings that have paid the fire safety inspection fees are scheduled for verification, while 79 buildings were issued notices for non-compliance — bringing the total number of actions to 1,414.

‘Teams Proactive in Firefighting and Preventive Inspections,’ Says CFO

Chief fire officer Purushottam Jadhav from NMMC, said, “Our teams have been proactive both in firefighting and preventive inspections. Regular drills, inspections, and citizen awareness campaigns are helping reduce risks and improve readiness across Navi Mumbai.”

Citizens Urged to Maintain Fire Safety Equipment and Awareness

Fire officials have urged housing societies, commercial complexes, and industries to ensure fire extinguishers, alarms, and emergency exits are functional, emphasizing that prevention and early action are key to minimizing fire hazards in the growing city.

What to Do in Case of Fire:

. Raise an alarm immediately and alert people nearby.

. Call the fire control room at 101 or contact the nearest fire station.

. Avoid using lifts; evacuate using staircases.

. Switch off the main power supply if safe to do so.

. Use a wet cloth to cover your nose and mouth to prevent smoke inhalation.

. Stay low to the ground and signal for help if trapped.

