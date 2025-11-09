Pimpri-Chinchwad: 787 Potholes Still Unrepaired As Monsoon Ends, PCMC Promises City Will Soon Be Pothole-Free

Hundreds Of Potholes In Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Promises To Repair Roads Before Diwali | FPJ Photos

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Even after the rains have taken a break, there are 787 potholes on the roads in various parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad city, officials announced on Friday. The roads, riddled with potholes, are slowing down traffic and worsening the already existing traffic congestion problem in the city. It's forcing drivers to constantly dodge them, making the commute unsafe and reckless for citizens. According to Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) data, this monsoon season, a total of 4,980 potholes have appeared on the roads across different areas of the city.

A PCMC official said, “This year, the monsoon began early, around the middle of May. The water accumulating for several days led to the roads being heavily damaged.” Residents claim that vehicles are moving extremely slowly over the cratered roads. Two-wheeler riders face numerous difficulties navigating these deteriorated roads. In some places, potholes have appeared even on the footpaths. The paver blocks installed on some footpaths have become loose, making it a tightrope walk for pedestrians. Potholes are visible everywhere, from the main city roads to the internal connecting lanes.

Pimpri-Chinchwad has a road network spanning 2,073 kilometres, ranging in width from 12 feet to 80 feet. It includes both paved and unpaved roads, made of asphalt or concrete. Since May 2025, a total of 4,980 potholes have been found on the roads in various parts of the city. Out of these, the PCMC administration claims it has completely filled 4,193 potholes using various materials. 1,720 with asphalt and cold mix, 374 with BBM, 1,296 with gravel, 270 with paving blocks, and 533 with cement concrete. This constitutes 84.20% of the work completed. The PCMC Administration claims that only 787 potholes remain to be filled.

PCMC City Engineer Makarand Nikam said, "This year, there was heavy rainfall, which contributed to the increase in potholes. The rain has stopped now. The work of filling the potholes is underway at a fast pace. We will review the status of the potholes next week. Following that, a timeline will be set to make the city pothole-free."

Vallabnagar Incident Draws Attention To Deteriorated Roads In The City

In a shocking incident, an entire two-wheeler got trapped in a massive deep pothole near Swadesh Restaurant & Bar in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Thursday. After the two-wheeler, even a truck was stuck here for hours, which worsened the traffic on the road that connects to Old Mumbai Pune Highway and Sant Tukaram Nagar Metro Station. Sant Tukaram Nagar Police officials temporarily placed a barricade to prevent road accidents, but it caused severe congestion as a result.

On Friday, PCMC officials and staff visited the spot. After determining the exact reason why such a big pothole appeared near a stormwater drain, which was causing vehicles to get stuck in it, the officials have repaired it. Fortunately, no fatal injuries took place during this period.